Chinese state media suggested on Sunday that a Biden administration will be soft on China, confirming what many thought Biden’s foreign policy would look like.

The Global Times, a tabloid owned by the Chinese government’s People’s Daily, released a piece titled “Biden government will likely keep Aussies and allies from wild actions.”

The article mainly focused on the complexities of how the United States influences the actions of its allies such as Australia, but also suggested that a presumptive Biden administration would be more laid-back.

“Against the background of China-US strategic game, US’ policy for the next four years will continue to seek multilateral alliance frameworks to contain China,” the Global Times reported. “Many observers tend to believe that the Biden administration will to some extent ease tensions with China in the future.”

The article also critiqued President Donald Trump’s policy on China, which has grown increasingly aggressive since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“When it comes to diplomacy, the most apparent difference between Biden and Trump administrations will be this: Biden won’t take extreme, indiscriminate approaches. The US under Biden will go back to the normal track of ties with China where there will be both confrontation and cooperation — competitive coexistence.”

Although this is simply one article from a China-backed news website, it should not be taken lightly.

Top intelligence officials are already concerned about what relations with China might look like under Biden, who has previously brushed off concerns about the global power, and articles like the one in the Global Times only reaffirm those fears.

Anyone who has been following the news regarding the persecution of Uighur Muslims should be infuriated for thinking that a Biden administration will give them a free pass.

Thankfully, Congress and the Trump administration have continued to be firm with the communist power, passing legislation such as the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act.

Trump signs into law the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which condemns Chinese internment camps where about 2 million ethnic Muslims are held

This comes within hours of Bolton claiming in a book that Trump told China’s president that he “should go ahead with building” such camps — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) June 17, 2020

But would Biden even entertain the idea of approving sanctions to hold China accountable?

Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, is attempting to avoid landmines in order to have a smooth confirmation process.

RELATED: Report: Prominent Chinese Prof Says a Biden Presidency Will Reconnect China to 'Core Circle Inside America’s Real Power'

Blinken’s firm WestExec Advisors scrubbed references to its Chinese business affairs back in July because Blinken likely knew the challenges that would lie ahead.

A remarkable number of Biden’s prospective staff have passed through the doors of WestExec Advisors, a consulting company co-founded in 2018 by Anthony Blinken and Michèle Flournoy, who’d both served in the Obama administration. https://t.co/JbR9KmcCN4 — The Intercept (@theintercept) December 7, 2020

Biden, Blinken and other diplomatic and intelligence officials cannot let China off the hook for its countless human rights violations and its chokehold on the global economy.

When Chinese state media starts saying that Biden will be a pushover, that should be an immediate signal to him that he needs to throw down the gauntlet to the Chinese Communist Party.

