Chinese National Arrested at US University for Poisoning Classmate Engaged in Cutting Edge Cancer Research

Authorities arrested a Chinese national studying at a U.S. university after she allegedly poisoned a rival classmate’s cup of tea and then attempted to flee the country.

Prosecutors allege that University of Wyoming microbiology graduate student Aili Wang, 32, was traveling back to China when she was arrested on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles International Airport, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. At the time of her arrest Wang was in possession of laptops, electronic storage devices and unknown documents.

The victim, known by his initials “K.T.” was a Vietnamese national and an exceptional student who conducted federally-funded, patent-pending research regarding “new technology for cancer, neurological and genetic disease treatment,” alleges an affidavit obtained by the AP.

Wang faces a felony assault and battery charge. Although K.T. survived, he is still experiencing symptoms of the poisoning and it is unclear whether he will ever fully recover, the outlet reported.

“A University of Wyoming [UW] graduate student has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with allegations that she used a substance to harm a colleague in a UW laboratory. The charge was filed in Albany County Circuit Court last week, following a UW Police Department [UWPD] investigation,” the University of Wyoming said in a statement sent to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The UWPD’s findings were forwarded to the Albany County Attorney’s Office, which brought the charge. Separately, the university is following all normal processes in a student conduct proceeding. The university takes matters involving the health and safety of the campus community seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors,” the statement added. “The university continues to assess information related to this matter and will take appropriate action as warranted to protect the campus community. The university is working with authorities and will respond to any additional information that may arise. These are only allegations, and individuals are presumed innocent pending trial or resulting conviction in any matter.”

The Albany County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Laramie Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

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“It’s been disheartening, to say the least, to see that one of your student’s life is in jeopardy and another student may be responsible for that…that was one of the worst shocks in my professional career,” Professor Mark Gomelsky, the supervisor of both students told the AP.

Wang — who failed her first attempt at defending her dissertation — grew envious of K.T.’s success, according to the AP. Suspicious that he was being targeted, K.T. and the campus police set up cameras in the shared office space used by microbiology researchers. A Sept. 26 recording indicated Wang going through K.T.’s desk. She was recorded on Oct. 1 “taking photos and manipulating notebooks” on the alleged victim’s desk, as well as rinsing out his mug with a liquid from her own mug.

After attending a conference in August, K.T. began experiencing extreme tiredness, inability to sleep and other unexplained symptoms, the outlet reported. His coffee maker also emitted a strange taste that would go away upon washing it. A suspicious professor tested the water coming out of the coffee maker and identified the toxic substance acrylamide.

Acrylamide is a substance that forms through the chemical reaction between sugars and the amino acid, asparagine. It is white, odorless, and water soluble. It is a known carcinogen. Wang bought the chemical off of eBay, according to the AP.

Though there was no overlap between Wang and K.T.’s research at the University of Wyoming, Wang “was reportedly working on similar research in China before coming to the U.S.” according to the affidavit.

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