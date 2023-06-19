Share
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Leah Millis - Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Chinese President Rejects Biden Admin's High-Priority Request at Face-to-Face Meeting

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2023 at 9:03am
China has slammed the door on restoring direct communications between the Chinese and U.S. militaries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday.

China severed the communications connection between its military and America’s defense forces in August after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

On Monday, Blinken said during meetings with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials he asked them to restore that connection but was rebuffed.

“With regard to crisis communications and military-to-military channels, this is also something that I raised repeatedly during this trip,” President Joe Biden’s secretary of state said during a news conference at the end of his trip.

“I think it’s absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications, military to military. That imperative, I think, was only underscored by recent incidents that we saw in the air and on the seas,” Blinken said.

“At this moment, China has not agreed to move forward with that,” he said. “I think that’s an issue that we have to keep working on. It is very important that we restore those channels.”

“So this is something that we’re going to keep working on,” the secretary of state said. “And, as I said, there’s no immediate progress, but it is a continuing priority for us.”



A State Department news release on Blinken’s meetings with Chinese leaders said he had “candid, substantive, and constructive discussions on key priorities in the bilateral relationship and on a range of global and regional issues.”

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of miscalculation,” the release said. “He made clear that while we will compete vigorously, the United States will responsibly manage that competition so that the relationship does not veer into conflict.”

The news release said Blinken “reiterated there has been no change to the U.S. one-China policy.”

The one-China policy is the official diplomatic position that the United States officially recognizes China but not Taiwan, despite its unofficial support for the self-governing island China believes should be part of China.

Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official, upbraided Blinken over American policy, according to The New York Times.

Wang accused the United States of “hyping” the “China threat theory,” according to a Chinese government readout of his meeting with Blinken.

He said the U.S. was “recklessly interfering in China’s internal affairs” on issues such as Taiwan, which is supplied with high-tech weapons by the United States.

CBS News reported that Wang told Blinken “China has no room to compromise or concede” on Taiwan.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Blinken’s trip there “coincides with a critical juncture in China-U.S. relations, and it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict.”

“The United States must … respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and clearly oppose ‘Taiwan independence,'” the statement said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
