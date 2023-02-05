Parler Share
News

Chinese Spy Balloon Crash Landed Off American Coast Months Ago – Report

 By Jack Davis  February 5, 2023 at 2:37pm
Parler Share

A new report said the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Saturday off the South Carolina coast was not the first of its ilk to saunter around American airspace.

Four months ago, a balloon crashed into the sea off the coast of Hawaii, Fox News reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The Fox News report also said that during the Trump administration, Chinese spy balloons crossed parts of Texas and Florida, a claim former President Donald Trump disputed.

“This never happened. It would have never happened,” Trump said Sunday.

“It never happened with us under the Trump administration and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately. It’s disinformation,” he said.

Trending:
Breaking Update: Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down

The Daily Mail reported that Chinese spy balloons have previously been seen over Hawaii and Guam.

A February 2022 report in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser includes an image of a balloon that appears similar to the one that dawdled across American skies last week.

Do you want the government to come clean about any and all Chinese spy balloons?

According to Hawaii News Now, that balloon, which was over Kauai, prompted the military to send jets up to investigate.

As noted by The Drive, the Department of Energy and Sandia National Laboratories operate a rocket launch range on Kauai, which is also the location of the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

At that time, the adjutant general of Hawaii posted a summary of events on Twitter.

“In regards to aerial activity over Kauai on 2-14:U.S. Indo-Pacific Command detected a high-altitude object floating in air in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. In accordance with homeland defense procedures, Pacific Air Forces launched tactical aircraft to intercept and identify the object, visually confirming an unmanned balloon without observable identification markings,” the tweet read.

Related:
Breaking: Trump Issues Blistering Response After Biden Officials Claim Spy Balloons Happened Under His Watch

The report cited a paywall-protected story from the Star-Advertiser in which Kauai County Councilwoman Felicia Cowen said she heard loud explosions on the day the jets went to check on the object.

An Air Force representative was later quoted as saying nothing was shot down the day.

In their piece on The Drive last year, Brett Tiglery and Tyler Rogoway added some of their opinions.

“There is a deep history of balloons being used to collect intelligence, especially on radar and communications systems. We believe this is going on today in America’s critical training areas offshore of the U.S. mainland. This coincides with what is emerging to be a renaissance of sorts when it comes to militaries using balloons as platforms for sensors, communications relays, electronic warfare systems, and even to launch other craft or payloads,” they wrote.

“It’s also worth noting that normally, F-22s aren’t scrambled to intercept weather balloons or other high-flying lighter-than-air craft. The suspicious location of this balloon likely played a factor in the scramble,” they continued.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chinese Spy Balloon Crash Landed Off American Coast Months Ago – Report
Man Left Threatening Voicemail for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dared Her to File Charges - He Made One Colossal Mistake
Teen Girl Dead After Jumping in River, Attracting Attention of Unknown Creature
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mom Involved in Scary Car Crash: 'Angels of Mercy Watched Over My Mom'
Seafood Processing Plant Goes Up in Violent Blaze - It's a Total Loss
See more...

Conversation