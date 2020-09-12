A virologist from China said in a recent interview that the novel coronavirus which has swept the globe is man-made and originated in a Chinese lab.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan has reportedly been in hiding since shortly after she began researching the origins of COVID-19 at the end of 2019, when the first outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China.

In an interview published Friday on the British talk show “Loose Women,” Yan — speaking from an undisclosed location — discussed her theory about the origin of the pandemic.

“[COVID] comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China’s government,” she said.

She also described a campaign to blame a Wuhan wet market for the viral outbreak as a “smoke screen.”

“The seafood market in Wuhan … [is] a smoke screen, and … this virus is not from nature,” Yan said.

She said she received the information backing up her lab theory “from the [Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention], from the local doctors.”

It is believed Yan is somewhere inside the U.S, where she relocated in April without her husband, who is also a scientist in China, after he became critical of her, Fox News reported.

In a July interview with Fox, Yan explained that she went into hiding after she told the truth about the pandemic — a truth which did not reflect well on the Chinese government.

“The reason I came to the U.S. is because I deliver the message of the truth of COVID,” she said.

The virologist added that if she attempted to tell her story in China, she would be “disappeared and killed.”

“The China government refused to let overseas experts, including ones in Hong Kong, do research in China,” she further said. “So I turned to my friends to get more information.”

The woman told Fox that soon after she began investigating a SARS-like illness last year, she was told by doctors she worked with: “We can’t talk about it.”

The “Loose Women” program described Yan as “a scientist who was working at the Hong Kong School of Public Health when she turned whistleblower on the Chinese Government, after she alleged they knew about the spread of the coronavirus before publicly acknowledging the outbreak.

“As a result, Dr Yan claims she had to flee to the US for her own safety and is now determined to spread her findings to the world. She joined the Loose Women from a secret location to tell us why she felt compelled to speak out, even if it meant putting her life on the line.”

Yan said in the interview published Friday she intends to soon release information that she believes will prove her theory about the origin of the coronavirus.

“The genome sequence is like a human finger print,” she said. “So based on this, you can … identify these things. I use the evidence … to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the only ones who made it.”

“Anyone who even has no biology knowledge, you can read it, and you can check and identify, verify by yourself.”

The Western Journal cannot independently verify Yan’s claims.

There was speculation in the spring that the coronavirus pandemic might have originated in a Chinese lab, and that speculation initiated an investigation by the U.S. government in April.

