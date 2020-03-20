Chinese Writer Effortlessly Shuts Up White Reporter Pushing 'Chinese Virus Is Racist' Narrative

When CNN first began reporting on COVID-19 in January, the network called it “Chinese coronavirus” or “Wuhan coronavirus.”

In record time — under two months, in fact — those phrases became racist.

Why?

Because the president was using them, of course.

The establishment media, mostly lily-white, has bravely stuck up for people of Chinese descent everywhere. They’re white knighting, as they say, in more ways than one.

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

In fact, even Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts censored the word “Chinese” when she “retweeted” the president this week:

President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut? Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, & other medical supplies. That’s why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet & burying your head & start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9bb4Bl05ob — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 19, 2020

In spite of Warren’s occasional protestations to the contrary, she’s in fact very white.

Do you think 'Chinese virus' is racist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (25 Votes) 99% (1966 Votes)

So’s Kyle Clark. He’s the port-listing news anchor at Denver’s KUSA-TV, and he doesn’t like it if you call the virus pretty much anything that’s not “COVID-19” or “coronavirus.”

As it so happens, conservative writer and Human Events editor Ian Miles Cheong is ethnically Chinese and doesn’t have any problem with calling it the “Chinese virus” — thus effectively shutting up Mr. Clark.

First, the news anchor’s tweet:

“Tip: If you’re calling it something other than COVID-19 or coronavirus at this point, everyone else knows why,” Clark said Wednesday.

Tip: If you’re calling it something other than COVID-19 or coronavirus at this point, everyone else knows why. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 18, 2020

RELATED: List: Media's Original Take on Travel Bans Abandoned Common Sense for Trump Hate

See, it’s because everyone knows that you’re racist. Do you get it? That’s why.

Cheong had a different take on it, however.

“I call it the Chinese coronavirus because it comes from Wuhan, China and China is responsible for its negligence in containing the outbreak,” Cheong said in a retweet.

“I’m Chinese, in case that isn’t obvious,” he added.

I call it the Chinese coronavirus because it comes from Wuhan, China and China is responsible for its negligence in containing the outbreak. I’m Chinese, in case that isn’t obvious. https://t.co/l8vlbdh7Z8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2020

Technically, Cheong is Chinese-Malaysian, which I suppose doesn’t make a difference if you think this is a race thing. Whatever the case, this isn’t a bigotry thing, either. It’s a “China done screwed up” thing.

Remember: If China’s communist leaders hadn’t lied about this for a month or more, we could have been much closer to containing this.

If they hadn’t silenced voices of dissent, this all could have been a month closer to solved. I’m not saying it wouldn’t have happened. However, China is the only country that actively hindered the response to COVID-19. They broke it, they bought it.

That’s why it gets called the “Chinese virus.”

But this is what the media wants to deal with. They don’t want to look too hard at President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus or to attack that, at least not anymore. Apparently, he’s doing a good enough job that they can only get in a few snide remarks and then go back to the putative xenophobia of “Chinese virus.” That’s their narrative and they’re sticking to it.

It doesn’t seem that Kyle Clark has responded to Cheong. Instead, he decided to train his fire on easier targets:

Good to see people are still getting exercise while social distancing at home. https://t.co/s9Or2XU03i — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 19, 2020

Tip: If you’re willing to retweet to random hypercaffeinated trolls to mock them and not address an actual Chinese individual who doesn’t think the term is racist, everyone else knows why.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.