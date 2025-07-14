Chip Gaines' Statement After Caving to LGBT Agenda Makes Things Even Worse

Chip Gaines finally spoke out Sunday after the previously avowed Christian platformed two gay men playing house with adopted children on his new show.

Instead of taking responsibility, he chose self-pity, deflection, and smug superiority.

Gaines addressed the backlash to his decision to feature a gay couple on HBO’s “Back to the Frontier.”

Y’all are going to love this show!! Social experiment + family time well spent.. https://t.co/CSvjdb074u — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 10, 2025

But rather than engage with the heartfelt concerns of his dedicated Christian fans, Gaines attacked them.

“Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn,” he wrote on X. “Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never It’s a sad sunday when “non believers” have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian💔 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

Then came the kicker when he wrote, “It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

He punctuated it with a heartbroken emoji – because apparently, he’s a victim.

Gaines built a media empire and wealth on the backs of fans who enjoyed that he and his wife, Joanna, conducted business with integrity and through faith.

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire didn’t buy it.

“Maybe you should endeavor to understand the basic moral teachings of your own alleged religion before you give lectures to other people about their lack of understanding,” Walsh wrote.

Maybe you should endeavor to understand the basic moral teachings of your own alleged religion before you give lectures to other people about their lack of understanding — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2025

Joel Berry of The Babylon Bee offered the truth in love, replying to Gaines, “I can’t let my kids watch your show now… Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase.”

You’ll see no hate from me. I’m just sad. I can’t let my kids watch your show now, since I’m trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world—lies you’re now participating in. Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the… — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 13, 2025

Gaines responded with sarcasm. “Don’t be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine. BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will.”

Don’t be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine. BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

To another user who said they were “extremely sad,” Gaines lashed out again: “Any chance there’s more to this?… The ‘Christians’ have certainly come out in full force as if they do know.. ‘judge not…’ ‘Love one another.’”

Well I appreciate that.. sincerely. So if you admire and appreciate us so much. Any chance there’s more to this? But that’s my point.. no one knows. But the “Christians” have certainly come out in full force as if they do know.. “judge not….” “Love one another” its not difficult — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

When someone called it a PR disaster, Gaines wrote: “Ha.. you don’t know us very well if you think PR and ‘carefully crafted statements’ will have anything to do with this.”

Ha.. you don’t know us very well if you think PR and “carefully crafted statements” will have anything to do with this. “sinner saved by a merciful God” just like us Dolly! Thats easy to write in a bio.. But in times like these pretty hard to remember I guess. — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

Other X users didn’t hold back:

Chip, get out of here with this garbage. Nobody is coming to your pity party. You made this mess by compromising. Be a man, own your mistake, and repent. https://t.co/VYnwPv8gcN — Ryan Visconti (@ryanvisconti) July 13, 2025

Respectfully, Chip, that doesn’t work. You can’t platform a gay family on your show, further normalizing it, and cry foul. You’re intentionally or unintentionally leading many astray. Of course, we need to love our gay neighbors, but we also need to tell the truth. This is how I… — Becket Cook (@becketcook) July 14, 2025

Chip, hate isn’t calling sin what God calls sin. Hate is affirming it. “Woe to those who call evil good.” (Isa. 5:20) Real love warns. Real love offers the gospel. Your version of “love” may damn souls eternally. — Tod Ashby (@TodAshby) July 13, 2025

lol “modern American Christian culture” You mean thousands of years of sound biblical doctrine and basic theological truths? (That you apparently completely ignore / chastise as “hateful” by the way) — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) July 14, 2025

Remember Andrew the road “less traveled” is the road of love and kindness and sincerely following Jesus. Loving your neighbors as yourself.. that’s a less traveled road. Pray that we stay on it Andrew! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

Gaines concluded his responses by posting a nearly nine-year-old tweet that read, “In times of trouble.. you’ll find the gaines family at church.”

He commented on the post, “On our way to church.. Y’all enjoy this beautiful Sunday!”

On our way to church.. Y’all enjoy this beautiful Sunday! https://t.co/1cYz0GjFlh — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

Chip Gaines caved to the culture.

Then, when out called on it, he played the victim, smeared his own fans, and tried to use scripture as a shield.

The mask is off, and it’s not a good look for Gaines.

