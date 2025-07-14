Share
Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose in the press room on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / AP Photo)

Chip Gaines' Statement After Caving to LGBT Agenda Makes Things Even Worse

 By Johnathan Jones  July 14, 2025 at 9:16am
Chip Gaines finally spoke out Sunday after the previously avowed Christian platformed two gay men playing house with adopted children on his new show.

Instead of taking responsibility, he chose self-pity, deflection, and smug superiority.

Gaines addressed the backlash to his decision to feature a gay couple on HBO’s “Back to the Frontier.”

But rather than engage with the heartfelt concerns of his dedicated Christian fans, Gaines attacked them.

“Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn,” he wrote on X. “Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

Then came the kicker when he wrote, “It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

He punctuated it with a heartbroken emoji – because apparently, he’s a victim.

Will you ever watch another show by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Gaines built a media empire and wealth on the backs of fans who enjoyed that he and his wife, Joanna, conducted business with integrity and through faith.

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire didn’t buy it.

“Maybe you should endeavor to understand the basic moral teachings of your own alleged religion before you give lectures to other people about their lack of understanding,” Walsh wrote.

Joel Berry of The Babylon Bee offered the truth in love, replying to Gaines, “I can’t let my kids watch your show now… Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase.”

Gaines responded with sarcasm. “Don’t be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine. BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will.”

To another user who said they were “extremely sad,” Gaines lashed out again: “Any chance there’s more to this?… The ‘Christians’ have certainly come out in full force as if they do know.. ‘judge not…’ ‘Love one another.’”

When someone called it a PR disaster, Gaines wrote: “Ha.. you don’t know us very well if you think PR and ‘carefully crafted statements’ will have anything to do with this.”

Other X users didn’t hold back:

Gaines concluded his responses by posting a nearly nine-year-old tweet that read, “In times of trouble.. you’ll find the gaines family at church.”

He commented on the post, “On our way to church.. Y’all enjoy this beautiful Sunday!”

Chip Gaines caved to the culture.

Then, when out called on it, he played the victim, smeared his own fans, and tried to use scripture as a shield.

The mask is off, and it’s not a good look for Gaines.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation