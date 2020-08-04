SECTIONS
Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Big News: 'Fixer Upper' Is Back But with 1 Major Change

Rob Kim / Getty ImagesChip and Joanna Gaines, stars of "Fixer Upper," which will be playing on their new Magnolia Network. (Rob Kim / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published August 4, 2020 at 3:49pm
Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a huge impact on society. Their last name has become synonymous with wholesome fun and bright, airy makeovers.

The show that started it all for most people is “Fixer Upper,” which became wildly popular after its debut in 2013.

While the show ended in 2018 after five seasons, the “Magnolia” phenomenon has continued to spread to restaurants, books, shops, and now an entire network.

People love the Gaineses and their work, enough that it made sense to the couple to try something completely new: a network entirely dedicated to their craft and others with the same goals.

Originally set to launch in the fall, the Magnolia Network is now slated to start next year. But there’s some other big news with that.

Chip tweeted the exciting update on Tuesday with a video that revealed the surprise.

“Everybody knows.. #fixerUpper is where we’ve been and @magnolianetwork is where we’re going!” he tweeted. “But what if we tied both together as a tribute to this new journey — for old times’ sake.”

“Fixer Upper: meet Magnolia Network. Magnolia Network: meet Fixer Upper! Feels pretty good to me.”


The video opens to the familiar couple in the truck as Chip drives Joanna to an undisclosed location. As they drive, she commented on the fact that he’d brought some tools along, and he responded that he brought it “just in case.”

Chip pulled up to a house, told Joanna to close her eyes and get out of the car, and then revealed a rather sad-looking house in need of a facelift.

“What did you do, Chip?” Joanna asked.

“I signed us up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper,'” he said. “I answered the office phone like you told me never to do.”

“Well, can I tell you a little secret?” Joanna said. “I kinda missed it.”

Are you a 'Fixer Upper' fan?

And just like that, Season 6 is underway — but it won’t be on HGTV, as it will be airing on their new network.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” Chip and Joanna revealed in a statement, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







