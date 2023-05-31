Chip Roy Takes Swipe at Donald Trump After 45's "Milktoast" Jab at Kayleigh McEnany

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas appeared to take a swipe at former President Donald Trump on Fox News on Tuesday when he referenced Trump’s online attack against his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during an interview with her.

Roy joined McEnany and GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on Fox News to discuss ongoing debt ceiling negotiations between House Republicans and the Biden administration.

Just prior to the discussion, Trump attacked McEnany on social media when he accused her of misreporting primary poll numbers between him and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump also commented that he felt the former face of his administration is not worthy of being employed by her network.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up,” he added. “While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

The word “milquetoast” is used to designate people who are seen as ineffective, less than inspiring, or bland.

Roy referenced the social media attack during the Fox News segment after McEnany asked him about realistic alternatives to a debt ceiling deal being discussed by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Roy opened the interview when he said, “Well thanks, Kayleigh. First of all, everything that we’re seeing out of the bill that was put forward — this deal that was hatched this weekend — is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you.”

Chip Roy comments on Trump’s jab at Kayleigh: “The deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you.” pic.twitter.com/H6WgpfxLUI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 31, 2023

McEnany did not and has not responded to Trump’s criticism of her.

Roy later shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on Twitter and added a comment of his own.

“It’s always an honor to join with a professional like @kayleighmcenany, as I did tonight on @FoxNews, where we discussed the only thing that is actually ‘milk toast’ (sic) — and that’s the bad debt ceiling bill,” he wrote.

It’s always an an honor to join with a professional like @kayleighmcenany, as I did tonight on @FoxNews, where we discussed the only thing that is actually “milk toast” (sic) – and that’s the bad debt ceiling bill… https://t.co/5YFhjb7oRQ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 31, 2023

Roy endorsed DeSantis for president months before the governor officially declared himself a candidate.

Citing a need for “younger, but proven, leadership” for the country, Roy said in a March fundraising email, “It’s time for Ron DeSantis to be President of the United States.”

