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A close-up shot of chocolate bars.
A close-up shot of chocolate bars. (magnez2 / Getty Images)

Chocolate Bar Recall Expands Amid Fears of Bacterial Contamination

 By Michael Austin  May 18, 2026 at 6:30am
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Spring & Mulberry is expanding a recall on their chocolate products amid fears of Salmonella contamination.

The company announced on May 8 that they conducted a “root cause investigation” with the help of food safety specialists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The investigation identified “a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company’s chocolate as the most likely source of contamination.”

Spring & Mulberry is now “recalling all finished products produced with the implicated lot of date ingredient.”

The products impacted by the expanded recall have so far tested negative for Salmonella.

There were also “no confirmed reports of illness associated with the chocolate bars” as of May 8.

The recalled products were sold online and through retail partners since August 2025.

“Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged not to consume them,” the company added.

Any customer desiring a refund can “take a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code” and send the image to recalls@springandmulberry.com.

They should then dispose of the chocolate.

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Salmonella infections are relatively common and impact the intestinal tract, according to a webpage from the Mayo Clinic.

While Salmonella bacteria can reside in both humans and animals, humans are most likely to become infected by means of contaminated water or food.

Most people develop a fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, but healthy individuals generally “recover within a few days to a week without specific treatment,” the Mayo Clinic said.

“Life-threatening complications also may develop if the infection spreads beyond the intestines,” the organization added.

“The risk of getting salmonella infection is higher with travel to countries without clean drinking water and proper sewage disposal.”

Spring & Mulberry is based in North Carolina and is known for their dark chocolates.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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