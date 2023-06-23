Share
News
Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks Friday during the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.
Chris Christie Gets Harsh Reaction from Crowd When He Goes on the Offensive Against Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  June 23, 2023 at 1:01pm
Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie met with an icy reception on Friday when he criticized former President Donald Trump.

The former New Jersey governor was addressing the crowd at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

After he criticized Trump, Christie was intermittently booed during his remarks.

The former Trump adviser told those in attendance he is running for president in the 2024 election because Trump has failed the Republican Party.

“I’m running because he’s let us down,” Christie said. “He’s let us down because he’s unwilling – he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made. Any of the faults that he has. And any of the things that he’s done.”

After Christie accused Trump of a “failure of leadership,” some in the crowd booed.

“You can boo all you want,” Christie said.

“But here’s the thing: Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do.”

The remark was met with some applause before Christie spoke about how Trump had called him names.

“And I will tell you, if all you do – all you do is disagree with someone and in return you get that kind of treatment — I’ve joined a great list of Americans like Rex Tillerson and Jim Mattis and Mark Esper and Mick Mulvaney and John Kelly,” Christie said, listing some Trump aides who turned into critics of the 45th president.

A chant of “We love Trump” then broke out.

“You can love him all you want,” Christie said in response.

He concluded, “But I will tell you, I will tell you, that doing those kinds of things makes our country smaller. It makes our country smaller and it makes us lesser.”

Once strong allies, Christie and Trump had a very public falling-out after the 2020 election.

The former governor has appeared on ABC News and other networks since then to criticize Trump.

Christie has been polling in the low single digits since he announced his candidacy for president early this month.

