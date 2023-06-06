Chris Christie Launches Presidential Campaign - And He Already Has Humiliating News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie formally entered the 2024 Republican presidential race on Tuesday to dismal polling numbers in a field that continues to grow.

The Bruce Springsteen superfan has filed the paperwork and has positioned himself as an alternative to former President Donald Trump, who currently has a huge early polling lead.

That lead appeared insurmountable on the date of Christie’s decision to enter the race in order to save the Republican Party from policies that might put American citizens first.

The war hawk and ABC contributor is not only down big to Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but he is tied at the bottom with a candidate called “someone else” in polling released Tuesday by Morning Consult.

The former governor was seven times less popular than former Vice President Mike Pence and only half as popular as Liz Cheney.

According to the poll, Trump currently has the support of 56 percent of potential primary voters.

DeSantis, meanwhile, was polling at 22 percent but was the second choice among 47 percent of those surveyed.

No other candidate or potential candidate polled in the double digits, while Christie either lagged behind or was tied with Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Vivek Ramaswamy, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Asa Hutchinson.

One percent of potential primary voters want someone else to enter the race.

As of Tuesday, it appeared the GOP primary was a two-man race and Christie was not one of those two men.

In fact, the poll found Christie was only viewed favorably by 30 percent of GOP voters while almost four in 10 (39 percent) outright dislike him.

To call these numbers a humiliation would be an understatement.

The first day of Christie’s candidacy was pathetic.

He might be able to change some minds if he can get on a debate stage, but an argument can be made the former governor expended his political capital in 2012 when he cozied up to and praised former President Barack Obama in New Jersey just days before the presidential election.

While his state had just been ravaged by a historic storm, the optics turned off a lot of conservatives.

Christie burned more bridges after the 2020 election, when he went on ABC and other left-wing networks countless times and positioned himself against Trump and Trump voters.

Potential voters who were surveyed by Morning Consult were clear — at least in Tuesday’s survey — that they don’t want Christie anywhere near the White House.

Morning Consult polled 3,545 potential Republican primary voters from June 2 to June 4. The survey reported a margin of error of +/- two percentage points.

