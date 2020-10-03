Chris Christie Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Attending White House Ceremony

Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19, the former New Jersey governor announced Saturday.

Christie is the latest to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis after a recent White House visit.

At least seven people who attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony in which President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court have tested positive, The Guardian reported.

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie tweeted.

“I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

The president announced Thursday that he and the First Lady had both tested positive for the virus.

Trump was transported to a hospital on Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Other Rose Garden ceremony attendees to have tested positive include Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, as well as former White House aide Kellyanne Conway and University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins.

Christie helped prepare Trump for the presidential debate that took place Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

