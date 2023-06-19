Chris Christie Tries to Distinguish Himself from Republican Field and It Completely Blows Up in His Face

Politics have always made for strange bedfellows.

After all, few vocations offer as many potential enemies as politics does, and the enemy of me enemy is often your friend.

Even given that, however, one particularly peculiar set of bedfellows have emerged in the early stages of the 2024 Republican primaries — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and… far leftists intent on butchering confused children?

That’s certainly a choice.

Some odd pairings — like Donald Trump Jr. and the beleaguered Bud Light — at least make some semblance of sense. Even a cynic would admit that Trump Jr. defending Bud Light amid cultural furor and backlash could be a matter of self-preservation, potentially leading to more money in his father’s political coffers, or even swathes of votes for his father in 2024.

Far leftists will never, ever vote for or donate any substantial sum of money to Chris Christie. Period. End of story.

So then why is Christie going on far-left establishment media networks to peddle far-left nonsense? Your guess is as good as mine, but this is not going to end well for the former governor.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Christie spoke with host Jake Tapper about former president and 2024 GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump.







“Republican governors across the country have been banning hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender people under 18 years old,” Tapper said, before clarifying that those procedures are only banned when they pertain to “trans health procedures” and can be used as medically necessary otherwise.

“As governor of New Jersey, you signed into law some legal protections for trans people, including students,” Tapper continued. “What do you make of your fellow Republican governors and candidates going in the opposite direction?”

“Jake, what I believe we should be focused on, most importantly on these issues, is making sure there is parental involvement at every step along the way,” Christie responded.

The former governor then proceeded to double down on ensuring parents are involved and the federal government is not.

More parental involvement and less government idea is a wonderful idea — except for the part where Christie is still tacitly approving of mutilating confused children in the name of some far-left LGBT ideology.

Notice the squishy politician-speak that Christie is employing here.

He’s willfully twisting the genuine conservative merits of small government and nuclear families to give a totally pathetic non-answer.

Sorry, but if you’re not able to state the simple fact “Children should not undergo radical, experimental and irreversibly surgeries based on a whim,” you’re simply not a conservative.

So yes, Trump Jr. and Christie both seem to be saying that transgenderism is kind of, sort of, maybe okay in certain cases (Bud Light has come under ongoing scrutiny for associating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.) Both are very wrong, but at least Trump Jr. likely curried some sort of favor for his father. Christie, in a best-case scenario, gained about a half-dozen votes.

And those five or six votes hardly offset the swathes of potential voters Christie’s losing with this asinine and bizarre campaign strategy, that not only includes being pro-child mutilation, but also being so comically anti-Trump that the co-hosts of “The View” are lionizing him for it.

That brilliant battle plan has amounted to… literally nothing.

How so? Major polling site FiveThirtyEight doesn’t even count Christie as a “major” candidate. Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchison, all of whom have also declared and all of whom are also polling under 6 percent (Hutchison is under 1 percent).

Christie can’t crack that list.

But if you need any further proof that Christie’s rhetoric has completely blown up in his face, look no further than his social media presence.

Everything he posts is inundated with derisive and insulting responses from profiles ranging the entire political spectrum.

In fact, it’s actually something of a task to find an affirming response to any of Christie’s social media posts.

So to recap: Christie has angered swathes of Republicans by tacitly approving far-left LGBT ideologies targeting children and unhinged attacks on Donald Trump. Christie will also never have much support from the far left, no matter how much of their drivel he approves of, simply because of the political party he’s affiliated with. He’s doing irreparable harm to his standing in his own party for a less than one percent chance of even getting out of primaries. He’s further tattering what remains of his reputation.

Which really begs the ultimate question: Why in the world is Chris Christie running for president?

