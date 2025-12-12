Chris Cuomo Cannot Remember Recent History, Needs to Be Reminded About Obama Admin's Illegal Behavior When Berating Conservative

Hey, anyone remember that time that Democrats broke the law? Chris Cuomo certainly doesn’t.

Cuomo, now at NewsNation after being summarily fired from CNN, tends to make a little more sense than he used to, but that’s just relatively speaking. On Thursday, he definitely forgot about the post when slagging Peter Navarro, the Trump administration adviser who was sent to prison for refusing to answer a subpoena.

One user on X tried to call him out on it: “How can you stand by and not see the complete unfairness of what he faced compared to the other side who literally never even shows up and nothing happens. Do you not ever try to be unbiased?” she said.

“Show me who on the left refused to answer a subpoena and got away with it? The answer is no one. Be right or be quiet,” Cuomo shot back.

Show me who on the left refused to answer a subpoena and got away with it? The answer is no one. Be right or be quiet. https://t.co/1P1i85zgCS — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 11, 2025

OK. Ready, Chris?

1.Eric Holder (Obama’s Attorney General, 2012)

2. Lois Lerner (IRS Official under Obama, 2014)

3. Janet Reno (Clinton’s Attorney General, 1998) 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Eddie R (@eddier_1) December 11, 2025

Have you considered Grok or Google? pic.twitter.com/HoFi4oaZfb — Honey Badger (@SalsaPrice) December 11, 2025

Yes, for those of us with memories longer than gnats, we know that during the Barack Obama administration, there were a ton of people who decided to ignore subpoenas who didn’t go to jail.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder? The nation’s top law enforcement official decided that he didn’t have to obey the law and answer a subpoena in 2012 over the Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal. He was held in contempt of Congress, but didn’t go to jail.

Lois Lerner, the Internal Revenue Service official behind the blacklisting of various conservative groups, was also found in contempt of Congress, but the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia under Obama decided against criminal contempt charges in 2015.

And it wasn’t just the Obama administration. In fact, a guy named Biden happened to ignore a subpoena during the Biden administration. Not the president, though:

Hunter Biden not only refused a subpoena, but had a press conference outside the venue at the same time he was supposed to be giving testimony inside the venue. He was not punished for it. — Goatchaps (@Goatchaps) December 11, 2025

What were you saying? pic.twitter.com/9ta278wVzz — California Kid (@BrianRo88242805) December 12, 2025

Yeah, remember that one? When Hunter Biden, instead of answering a congressional subpoena, decided to hold a media briefing instead of appearing before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees regarding his influence-peddling?

But remember, as pops said in 2021:

2021: Biden says those who defy congressional subpoenas should be “criminally” prosecuted pic.twitter.com/dFswp2SvEy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

And unlike Chris Cuomo, who doesn’t have the ability to blame this all on faulty memory, Joe said this before Hunter decided he could skip out on a subpoena. Cuomo, a man who has a job in media, couldn’t remember the entire volume of prominent Democrats who skipped out on subpoenas but got off scot-free because (surprise!) it wasn’t important for the D’s to uphold the law in those cases.

But at least you know how to roll in the future, Chris. Be right or be quiet.

