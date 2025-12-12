Share
Commentary
Chris Cuomo speaks at an event in New York City on June 10, 2025.
Commentary
Chris Cuomo speaks at an event in New York City on June 10, 2025. (John Lamparski / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Chris Cuomo Cannot Remember Recent History, Needs to Be Reminded About Obama Admin's Illegal Behavior When Berating Conservative

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 12, 2025 at 5:57am
Share

Hey, anyone remember that time that Democrats broke the law? Chris Cuomo certainly doesn’t.

Cuomo, now at NewsNation after being summarily fired from CNN, tends to make a little more sense than he used to, but that’s just relatively speaking. On Thursday, he definitely forgot about the post when slagging Peter Navarro, the Trump administration adviser who was sent to prison for refusing to answer a subpoena.

One user on X tried to call him out on it: “How can you stand by and not see the complete unfairness of what he faced compared to the other side who literally never even shows up and nothing happens. Do you not ever try to be unbiased?” she said.

“Show me who on the left refused to answer a subpoena and got away with it? The answer is no one. Be right or be quiet,” Cuomo shot back.

OK. Ready, Chris?

Related:
'Proud Democrat' Calls Into Chris Cuomo's Show, Admits She Was 'Wrong About Trump' - She's Not the Only One

Yes, for those of us with memories longer than gnats, we know that during the Barack Obama administration, there were a ton of people who decided to ignore subpoenas who didn’t go to jail.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder? The nation’s top law enforcement official decided that he didn’t have to obey the law and answer a subpoena in 2012 over the Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal. He was held in contempt of Congress, but didn’t go to jail.

Lois Lerner, the Internal Revenue Service official behind the blacklisting of various conservative groups, was also found in contempt of Congress, but the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia under Obama decided against criminal contempt charges in 2015.

And it wasn’t just the Obama administration. In fact, a guy named Biden happened to ignore a subpoena during the Biden administration. Not the president, though:

Yeah, remember that one? When Hunter Biden, instead of answering a congressional subpoena, decided to hold a media briefing instead of appearing before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees regarding his influence-peddling?

But remember, as pops said in 2021:

And unlike Chris Cuomo, who doesn’t have the ability to blame this all on faulty memory, Joe said this before Hunter decided he could skip out on a subpoena. Cuomo, a man who has a job in media, couldn’t remember the entire volume of prominent Democrats who skipped out on subpoenas but got off scot-free because (surprise!) it wasn’t important for the D’s to uphold the law in those cases.

But at least you know how to roll in the future, Chris. Be right or be quiet.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: No, Catholic Missionaries Didn't Put 200 Canadian Natives in Mass Graves Near a School - the Entire Slaughter Was a Fraud from the Start
Despite Legendary Season From Ohtani, Time Goes With Woke Pick for 'Athlete of the Year'
It Worked: Dems Line Up Behind Moronic Firebrand Republicans Picked For Swing Senate Seat
Fact Check: Have Certain Verses Been Removed from Modern Bibles?
Chris Cuomo Cannot Remember Recent History, Needs to Be Reminded About Obama Admin's Illegal Behavior When Berating Conservative
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation