Chris Cuomo Claims Voter Fraud Doesn't Exist, Then Suggests a Little Is Fine

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo claimed on “The Chris Cuomo Project” Thursday that voter fraud doesn’t exist, then dismissed the notion that “one is too many” as a nonsensical argument.

Cuomo’s comments on his podcast came during his critique of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The NewsNation host said voter fraud was “not a thing” while advocating for early and mail-in voting, noting President Donald Trump reportedly voted by mail in Florida’s recent special election.



“This isn’t about better. It’s about fewer, okay? That’s what it’s about. And we need early voting. We need mail-in voting. We want more participation,” Cuomo said.

“‘Oh, but you’re going to have more fraud.’ Yeah, it hasn’t happened. It’s not a thing. And you got your people studying it all the time. You got Heritage. You got CATO. It’s not a thing, okay? So, ‘Well, one is too many.’ Oh, bullshit!”

The Heritage Foundation’s website has a map of recent election fraud showing “a sampling of proven instances” as of Dec. 12, 2025.

While each state has only between zero and 138 cases, the organization notes the map is “not comprehensive.” It asserts the map “demonstrates vulnerabilities in the election process and the ways in which fraud is committed.”

Moreover, the CATO Institute has cast doubt on illegal immigrants voting being a prevalent issue.

The SAVE Act would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. It would also require voters to present photo identification at polling places and eliminate mail-only voter registration.

Trump has pushed hard for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would mandate documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration and require photo identification for federal elections, along with directing states to verify citizenship and remove non-citizens from federal voter rolls.

He wrote in a March 8 Truth Social post that he would not sign any legislation until the passage of the SAVE America Act and demanded the law be included in any agreement to fund the government.

While Republicans have supported the bills, Democrats have characterized them as voter suppression.

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