Chris Cuomo: 'I Was Going to Kill Everybody, Including Myself' After CNN Firing

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said during a recent interview that he considered “killing everyone” and then himself after he was fired in 2021.

Cuomo lost his top cable news perch in December of that year amid an investigation into his use of his position as a reporter to help his brother navigate a series of sexual harassment scandals.

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced numerous accusations, which his younger brother assisted in attempting to fix for him. The former governor ultimately resigned.

While CNN was investigating that, the host was accused of sexual misconduct.

He was unceremoniously fired but is now back on the air at NewsNation with a fraction of the viewers he once attracted nightly at his old job.

Cuomo told Anthony Scaramucci on his “Open Book” podcast on Wednesday that the loss of his job tormented him to such a degree he experienced some violent ideations.

.@ChrisCuomo tells me on this week’s Open Book: ‘I’m very flawed, there’s damage… I still fail and I have learned to accept it. I had to accept, because I was gonna kill everybody, including myself.” Don’t miss our conversation 👇https://t.co/h1Zcd9emOv — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 15, 2023

Do you think Chris Cuomo is a good journalist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (36 Votes) No: 97% (1154 Votes)

“I still fail, and I have learned to accept it. I had to accept because I was gonna kill everybody, including myself,” he told the former White House communications director.

“Things can consume you,” he added. “Italians are so passionate.”

Chris Cuomo After Firing: “I was going to kill everybody and myself” pic.twitter.com/6fLetIRwQg — Frisch Report (@FrischReport) February 15, 2023

Cuomo admitted he had made a lot of mistakes in his life, but losing his job with CNN, or as he put it, getting “s***-canned, motivated him to go into therapy, according to Page Six.

“There is damage that is relatable. There is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on,” he said.

Cuomo also said his low ratings on NewsNation are “kind of embarrassing” and said he has accepted he is no longer a top TV news anchor.

The 52-year-old sued CNN after he was let go from his job. At the time, the network said the termination was justified.

In a CNN digital article written by Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, the pair covered the “fallout” of Cuomo’s abrupt firing.

That included a strong belief there was “cause to terminate” the highly-rated star.

Among the investigation over his work for his brother, “the network also said it had received an allegation of sexual misconduct from a ‘former junior colleague’ against Chris Cuomo.”

Cuomo has denied acting inappropriately or unethically. Stelter was fired by CNN last summer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.