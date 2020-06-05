Chris Cuomo must have skipped class the day his professor covered the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, but CNN hired him anyway.

Cuomo, the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” suggested protesters don’t have to be “peaceful” on his show Tuesday night.

“Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice,” he said.

“And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.”

For most Americans, the First Amendment is clear when it comes to protesting.

TRENDING: Candace Owens Exposes George Floyd's Criminal Past, Says She Does Not Support Him as a Martyr

Here’s what it says, Mr. Cuomo:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. “

Sure, it can be conceded that protests don’t “have to be polite,” but this man holds degrees from Yale University and Fordham University and doesn’t know what the constitution says about protesting peacefully?

What’s more alarming is that he is the host of a prime-time show and is paid to give his political commentary to the masses. He should know the law, and it’s dangerous for him not to.

Cuomo has been receiving backlash, all justified, for not knowing the basic foundation of our rights as United States citizens.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show. pic.twitter.com/ZZ47zpyVlx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2020

Yeah it’s not like the First Amendment specifies our rights as “peaceably to assemble”. https://t.co/GLqbyGZIpz — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 3, 2020

Protests absolutely don’t have to be polite, but the law says they must be peaceful. https://t.co/krIHYMsoB0 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 3, 2020

RELATED: Watch: CNN's Cuomo Fails To Question Brother on Nursing Home Deaths, Plays with Giant Swabs Instead

Donald Trump, Jr. could not hold his feelings back.

Here’s @CNN’s @ChrisCuomo carrying water for violent criminals burning down communities and saying that he doesn’t think protests are supposed to be “peaceful.” Imagine saying that less than a day since Captain David Dorn was killed in cold blood by looters? Truly disgusting. https://t.co/LS34pNZVVV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2020

Cuomo’s uneducated opinion came the same day St. Louis retired police Captain David Dorn was killed by what Trump Jr. described as “cold blood by looters” during violent unrest.

Cuomo’s obvious lack of knowledge and spouting off seemingly in support of violence throws fuel on an already out-of-control inferno.

Protests, demonstrations and riots have erupted all over the nation after George Floyd, a black man, died after a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.

Can Chris Cuomo be trusted to be fair? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (11 Votes) 99% (1930 Votes)

There have been many peaceful protests, but violent mayhem across America has dominated the media as businesses have been looted, cities have been set ablaze and innocent people have been killed.

Many citizens are exercising their rights guaranteed to them in the First Amendment and expressing their outrage in a lawful way.

Then there are those who are breaking the laws established by our Founding Fathers and putting the lives of countless others in jeopardy.

Clearly Cuomo cannot distinguish between the two.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.