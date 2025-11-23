Chris Cuomo Reminds Us All What Dems Want Forgotten About Epstein: They Never Released the Files Under Biden

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said on Monday that he does not believe Democrats who say they did not push for the release of documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein under former President Joe Biden because of an ongoing investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell.

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said on CNN’s “The Arena” on Thursday that “pending litigation” into Maxwell was a major reason for Democrats’ passivity on the documents. However, Cuomo said on “CUOMO” that the Maxwell investigation did not preclude investigations into other individuals tied to Epstein.

“The left is saying it’s all about the victims. I don’t buy it, okay?” Cuomo said. “It wasn’t about the victims wanting transparency and you wanting it for them during the Biden administration? Or before that, when like only two of you ever asked about it?”

“Oh, wait, hold on. The Maxwell investigation was still going on. We couldn’t release anything. Who’s going to believe that?” he continued. “So no other investigation could go on of other people at the same time that Ghislaine Maxwell was being investigated? Really? Anyone supposed to believe that?”

SiriusXM host Stephen A. Smith also called out the Democratic Party on “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” on Wednesday for not pushing for the release of files during Biden’s tenure.

“Ladies and gentlemen, keep in mind that the Epstein files were in existence and free to have been open during the Biden administration! You were there for four years!” Smith exclaimed. “How come you didn’t open it as a Democratic party then!? What am I missing!? … why didn’t you do it if it’s so important now!?”

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman made a similar criticism of his party on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday.

“One of my questions is like… we sat on those for four years, too,” Fetterman said. “So, I mean, I don’t really understand, you know, either. I mean, there are a lot of questions.”

President Donald Trump reversed course and called on House Republicans to vote for releasing the Epstein files on Sunday after a discharge petition about the materials reached the threshold to force a vote in the House of Representatives.

