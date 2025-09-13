Chris Cuomo Said He 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' if Musk Gets Murdered Following Kirk Assassination

Chris Cuomo says tech genius Elon Musk has “exhausted his usefulness” and indicated he would not be surprised if Musk is murdered.

Cuomo was irked by a post on X that Musk made Wednesday after the murder of Charlie Kirk.

“The Left is the party of murder,” he wrote.

The Left is the party of murder https://t.co/qN1oToUHNc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

That led Cuomo to call Musk “the stupidest genius I’ve ever been around,” according to a video posted to X.

“And no, I’m not going to excuse it because he’s autistic. I have a lot of autistic people in my life,” Cuomo said

“They are not all morally bankrupt, okay? They don’t all say the stupidest thing at the worst time. Alright? I don’t know what it’s about with him. And I don’t give a s**t, to be honest,” Cuomo said.

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo *ATTACKS* @elonmusk and says he wouldn’t be “surprised” if he were “MURDERED” after Charlie Kirk Assassination🚨 “When the richest man, who controls the most powerful platform, writes that ‘The Left is the party of murder’ … I’m not going to excuse it… pic.twitter.com/pMSP9q0ZYr — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 12, 2025

Should Chris Cuomo be fired for his comments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (224 Votes) No: 7% (16 Votes)

“He has, in my opinion, exhausted his usefulness,” Cuomo said.

“Now, does that mean he should be murdered? No, because that’s not how I see the value of human life,” he added.

“But would I be surprised? No. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s me. I mean, that’s where we are. It’s who we are. That’s who we are,” he said.

Musk had a ready reply.

“By implying that I might be murdered by the radical left, Cuomo is exactly proving my point!” Musk wrote on X.

By implying that I might be murdered by the radical left, Cuomo is exactly proving my point! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2025

In February, as Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency in its budget cuts, he said he was getting death threats, according to the Daily Caller.

“At this point, I think I’m at the top of the list for a lot of homicidal maniacs,” Musk told podcaster Joe Rogan.

“They’re doing the same thing to me that they did to Trump, which is that they’re making it sound like if you kill me, you’re a hero,” he said then.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.