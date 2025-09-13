Share
Chris Cuomo speaks during the "A Man With Sole" portion of Tribeca X during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 10, 2025, in New York City.
Chris Cuomo Said He 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' if Musk Gets Murdered Following Kirk Assassination

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2025 at 2:04pm
Chris Cuomo says tech genius Elon Musk has “exhausted his usefulness” and indicated he would not be surprised if Musk is murdered.

Cuomo was irked by a post on X that Musk made Wednesday after the murder of Charlie Kirk.

“The Left is the party of murder,” he wrote.

That led Cuomo to call Musk “the stupidest genius I’ve ever been around,” according to a video posted to X.

“And no, I’m not going to excuse it because he’s autistic. I have a lot of autistic people in my life,” Cuomo said

“They are not all morally bankrupt, okay? They don’t all say the stupidest thing at the worst time. Alright? I don’t know what it’s about with him. And I don’t give a s**t, to be honest,” Cuomo said.

“He has, in my opinion, exhausted his usefulness,” Cuomo said.

“Now, does that mean he should be murdered? No, because that’s not how I see the value of human life,” he added.

“But would I be surprised? No. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s me. I mean, that’s where we are. It’s who we are. That’s who we are,” he said.

Musk had a ready reply.

“By implying that I might be murdered by the radical left, Cuomo is exactly proving my point!” Musk wrote on X.

In February, as Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency in its budget cuts, he said he was getting death threats, according to the Daily Caller.

“At this point, I think I’m at the top of the list for a lot of homicidal maniacs,” Musk told podcaster Joe Rogan.

“They’re doing the same thing to me that they did to Trump, which is that they’re making it sound like if you kill me, you’re a hero,” he said then.

