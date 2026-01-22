Share
Chris Cuomo speaks during the "A Man With Sole" portion of Tribeca X during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 10, 2025, in New York City.
Chris Cuomo speaks during the "A Man With Sole" portion of Tribeca X during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 10, 2025, in New York City.

Chris Cuomo Says Scott Jennings Could Face a Beating for Referring to Illegal Aliens as 'Illegal' in Bizarre Video

 By Jack Davis  January 22, 2026 at 8:12am
Calling illegal immigrants “illegal” could cost CNN commentator Scott Jennings big time, at least according to Chris Cuomo.

In a video posted to X, Jennings told left-wing activist Cameron Kasky “I can say whatever I want” as they dueled over what to call illegal immigrants.

“They’re illegal aliens, and that’s what the law calls them. Illegal aliens,” Jennings said.

As Kasky insisted Jennings needed to change his language, Jennins asked, “How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”

In a video posted to his X account, Cuomo played the exchange and asked, “What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy?”

“Because you’re talking to this kid, who happens to be right, calling people ‘illegal.’”

After mocking Jennings for using the law as a guide to his vocabulary, Cuomo said everyday language has evolved beyond it.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.


“A long time ago, Republicans and Democrats agreed to call them ‘undocumented.’ Why? Because it seemed inhuman,” he said. “That’s why. They changed the vernacular, and you know it!”

Cuomo was not done trashing Jennings.

“What are you, you’re a tough guy now?” Cuomo said. “I thought you were supposed to be the simpering-but-open-to-conversation Trump defender.”

Cuomo then said Jennings might pay a price for his choice of words.

“Be careful. You wanna be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there,” Cuomo said. “You wanna see how somebody can make you stop saying ‘illegal’? And then what are you gonna do, sue, tough guy?”

“So if somebody beats your a** because you’re being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country — that’s causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people want to hurt one another — if you really wanna be a part of that, as the expression goes, FAFO.”

Cuomo advised, “Don’t be a tough guy.”

As noted by Mediaite, FAFO is short for “f*** around and find out.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




