Chris Cuomo Stuns with On-Air Rant Against His 'Ridiculous' CNN Job: It's Not 'Worth My Time'

By Jack Davis
Published April 14, 2020 at 9:36am
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo suggested Monday his job is not “worth my time.”

Cuomo, who has been self-quarantining since testing positive for the coronavirus, made his comments on his SiriusXM show, according to the New York Post, which was the first outlet to report the remarks.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo, the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said.

Cuomo said he is questioning his life as a result of his brush with COVID-19.

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship. I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

WARNING: The following audio clip contains vulgar language that some listeners will find offensive.

As he looks ahead toward what he will do with his life post-quarantine, Cuomo said he does not want to continue “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

He indicated he was particularly irked by “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

Cuomo also trashed President Donald Trump, “who we all know is full of s— by design,” he said.

The CNN anchor said that the life of a public figure, in which he must tolerate other people and what they think of him, has grown stale.

“I don’t think it’s worth it to me because I don’t think I mean enough, I don’t think I matter enough, I don’t think I can really change anything, so then what am I really doing?” he said.

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” Cuomo added.

“I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions,” he said.

“I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

During the SiriusXM show, Cuomo claimed he was confronted on Easter Sunday by what he called a “loser biker” who was irked that Cuomo was outside his Southampton home along with his family despite having the coronavirus.

“I don’t want some jacka–, loser, fat tire biker to be able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls— to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said, voicing the wish he could have been a regular person and told the biker to “go to hell.”

“That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year … because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth.”

But Cuomo said he cannot do that.

“Here I am in an almost powerless position against this a–hole because I’m a celebrity and he’s allowed to say whatever he wants to me,” he said. “And I have to take it or he’s gonna call the New York Post and lie about something and then I’m going to have to deal with it.”

“I have to tolerate people’s opinion about me because I’m a public figure,” Cuomo said. “I don’t want to do that, I don’t think it’s worth it to me.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
