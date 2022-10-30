Chris Cuomo's Downward Spiral Intensifies, His Employees Are Fearing the Worst: Report

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been having a rough couple of years.

Cuomo’s flagrant disregard for journalistic integrity led to his removal from CNN. He was busted running cover for his older brother, the equally disgraced former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

But it’s tough to keep an overinflated ego down, so it wasn’t long before the younger Cuomo returned to a familiar, albeit less prestigious, arena in the form of NewsNation.

.@ChrisCuomo is joining NewsNation: The cable news veteran believes he can provide viewers a break from America’s “binary” media when his new show launches this fall. More: https://t.co/TXSo1HxHWI pic.twitter.com/5M9fl1JVxB — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 27, 2022

Despite all of the pomp and circumstance, Cuomo’s new show debuted to abysmal ratings, drawing a meager 147,000 people — for his debut. For comparison, Sean Hannity, the fiery Fox News host, routinely draws 2+ million viewers for his show.

According to the New York Post, things have only gotten worse for the embattled Cuomo. In fact, by all indications, it appears the former CNN talking head is in a position to take down everyone around him as well.

First, to address the root issue: Cuomo’s ratings have not gotten any better. The Post reported that after the 147,000 viewers who tuned in for his debut, that number has fallen to an average nightly viewership of 119,000.

Even when Cuomo landed an interview with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, he was only able to draw a paltry 129,000 viewers.

Do you watch NewsNation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (28 Votes) No: 97% (866 Votes)

“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and he’s starting to blame everyone but himself,” a source told the Post. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department and even the press department!”

Cuomo’s tantrums are allegedly having a tangible impact on morale. Multiple sources confirmed to the Post that employees are bracing for layoffs.

“Chris has zero patience,” another source said. “This isn’t going to end well.”

For its part, NewsNation has denied this damning report from the Post.

“Your information is completely, totally, 100% inaccurate. But we are glad that The Post [has] taken such an interest in NewsNation’s success,” a NewsNation representative told the Post. “We have talked to numerous people in our newsroom and on Chris’ staff and they are all very happy with the growth we’re seeing.”

It’s understandable and almost expected for the network to cover for its star. But if it really cares about that, it needs to do a better job of stopping this deluge of leaks and quotes.

“He’s a Cuomo. He doesn’t blame himself. His entire life he’s been told he’s special,” a source said. “No one is talking about his show.”

To be fair to Cuomo, that last sentiment isn’t completely true.

An anonymous TV exec talked to the Post about Cuomo’s post-Pennsylvania Senate debate episode, which drew 214,000 viewers, a best for the show.

“The show sucks.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.