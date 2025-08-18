Share
Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on Aug. 4, 2025, in New York City.
Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on Aug. 4, 2025, in New York City.

Chris Pratt Offers Advice Hollywood Won't Take: Don't Be 'Mired in Hatred' for Trump, Root for Him

 By Randy DeSoto  August 18, 2025 at 4:48pm
Actor Chris Pratt encouraged people to look beyond their politics, even if they hate President Donald Trump, and celebrate successes in government that are good for the country.

Bill Maher asked Pratt in a “Club Random” podcast episode published on Monday whether people bring up Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr to him.

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Maria Shriver and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a relative of Kennedy Jr.

Maria Shriver is the niece of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

Maher first noted regarding the official, “I love him. I don’t agree with everything, but I agree with, like, the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity.”

Pratt answered that his views are similar to Maher’s regarding the Cabinet official. He recounted that he’s spent time with Kennedy in several casual family contexts, and they get along well. “I think he’s funny. I like him,” he said.

“Politics is a nasty business,” Pratt observed. “In politics, you inherit enemies. And when you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

Pratt added that he assumes none of the things said by the establishment media about Kennedy Jr. are true.

“For the most part, I wish him well. There are certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible, toxic stuff out of our kids’ food. I think that’s a great thing. And so, like, just — if you just do that, that’s amazing.”

Do you watch Chris Pratt movies?

“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself.’ You know, it’s like, come on, be reasonable here,” Pratt said.

“There are certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful,” the actor concluded.

The Hollywood star also promoted the soon-to-be-released “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” Amazon Prime series, based on thriller writer and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s books. Carr’s political views seem to trend conservative.

The streaming series is the second season of the original “Terminal List,” released in 2022. Pratt plays the fictional former Navy SEAL James Reece in the series.

Season 2 is based on the second book in the thriller series called “True Believer.”

