Chris Pratt's New Series Is Hugely Pro-America - Critics Hate It, But It's Crushing All of Amazon's Other Shows

“The Terminal List,” an Amazon Prime Video series starring and produced by Christian actor Chris Pratt, is the second-most watched streaming show in the United States.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences have eaten up the series, which follows a PTSD-stricken Navy SEAL attempting to uncover a vast government conspiracy.

Some critics have attempted to frame “The Terminal List” as right-wing propaganda, with an article from the left-wing Daily Beast going so far as to call it “an Unhinged Right-Wing Revenge Fantasy.”

Nevertheless, viewers love it — it has “universal acclaim” with an 8.7 Metacritic user score — and the official Nielsen ratings prove it to be a massive success.

Chris Pratt’s “The Terminal List” is shooting up the rankings with 1.6 billion minutes streamed in just one week. Yet again, there appears to be a big disconnect between the critics (40% on Rotten Tomatoes) and the fans (94% on Rotten Tomatoes). pic.twitter.com/p0Nfnj5sKO — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 8, 2022

For the week of July 4-10, “The Terminal List” ranked second in terms of minutes streamed in the United States.

The series was viewed for a total of 1.56 billion minutes, according to Nielsen — behind only Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” a show that has also been praised by some conservatives.

The critic-review aggregate score for “The Terminal List” on Rotten Tomatoes stands at a mere 40 percent.

It appears that this has had no effect on audience enjoyment, however. Rotten Tomatoes’ aggregate audience score for the series stands at an outstanding 94 percent.

Both Pratt and Jack Carr, the author of the novel on which “The Terminal List” is based, have made it clear: The show wasn’t made for reviewers.

“We didn’t make THE TERMINAL LIST for critics,” Carr tweeted on Sunday. “We made it for those in the arena.”

We didn’t make THE TERMINAL LIST for critics. We made it for those in the arena. Find the article via the link below. #TheTerminalList https://t.co/c9kdkwIcm4 pic.twitter.com/hBlqL1YEjx — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) August 7, 2022

Pratt responded to negative reviews via his Instagram story, Fox News reported.



First, the actor shared a report of the show’s success that said it “defies woke critics.”

He followed that up with a meme of Doctor Evil from the “Austin Powers” series of films, noting in jest that, despite these reviews, the show had racked up roughly 1.6 billion minutes viewed.

