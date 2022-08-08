Share
News

Chris Pratt's New Series Is Hugely Pro-America - Critics Hate It, But It's Crushing All of Amazon's Other Shows

 By Michael Austin  August 8, 2022 at 6:44am
Share

“The Terminal List,” an Amazon Prime Video series starring and produced by Christian actor Chris Pratt, is the second-most watched streaming show in the United States.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences have eaten up the series, which follows a PTSD-stricken Navy SEAL attempting to uncover a vast government conspiracy.

Some critics have attempted to frame “The Terminal List” as right-wing propaganda, with an article from the left-wing Daily Beast going so far as to call it “an Unhinged Right-Wing Revenge Fantasy.”

Nevertheless, viewers love it — it has “universal acclaim” with an 8.7 Metacritic user score — and the official Nielsen ratings prove it to be a massive success.

Trending:
17 Days After DC Mayor Requests National Guard to Handle Bused-In Migrants, Pentagon Answers

For the week of July 4-10, “The Terminal List” ranked second in terms of minutes streamed in the United States.

The series was viewed for a total of 1.56 billion minutes, according to Nielsen — behind only Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” a show that has also been praised by some conservatives.

The critic-review aggregate score for “The Terminal List” on Rotten Tomatoes stands at a mere 40 percent.

Do you plan on watching "The Terminal List"?

It appears that this has had no effect on audience enjoyment, however. Rotten Tomatoes’ aggregate audience score for the series stands at an outstanding 94 percent.

Both Pratt and Jack Carr, the author of the novel on which “The Terminal List” is based, have made it clear: The show wasn’t made for reviewers.

“We didn’t make THE TERMINAL LIST for critics,” Carr tweeted on Sunday. “We made it for those in the arena.”

Related:
'An Amazing Man': 'Magnum PI' Star Dies at 83 After Accident

Pratt responded to negative reviews via his Instagram story, Fox News reported.


First, the actor shared a report of the show’s success that said it “defies woke critics.”

He followed that up with a meme of Doctor Evil from the “Austin Powers” series of films, noting in jest that, despite these reviews, the show had racked up roughly 1.6 billion minutes viewed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Chris Pratt's New Series Is Hugely Pro-America - Critics Hate It, But It's Crushing All of Amazon's Other Shows
Man Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Dead After Being Defeated by Him
Expert Expects Insurance Companies to Take Legal Action Against COVID Vaccine Makers Over 'Early' and 'Unexpected' Deaths
Israel Decapitates Palestinian Terror Command with a Single Well-Placed Missile
George Soros Goes All-In on Woke DAs, Claims Americans Love What He Is Doing to Our Criminal Justice System
See more...

Conversation