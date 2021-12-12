Share
News

Chris Wallace Ends 18-Year Career at Fox News with Shock Announcement on His Show

 By Jack Davis  December 12, 2021 at 9:14am
Share

One of the biggest names at Fox News, if not always the most popular among its conservative viewers, has announced his departure.

Chris Wallace, who has anchored “Fox News Sunday” since 2003, said good-bye Sunday.

“After 18 years, this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday,’” Wallace said.

“It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this,” he said.

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked and they kept that promise,” he said.

Trending:
CNN Roasted Over Smollett Verdict Headline: Network Plays Down Conviction with This 3-Word Phrase

“I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride,” he said.

Wallace noted the presidents he has interviewed and the foreign leaders he has met as among the highlights of his career.

Will you miss Chris Wallace on Fox News?

He also thanked the great unseen audience for watching him over the years.

“It may sound corny but I feel we’ve built a community here,” Wallace told viewers.

“There’s a lot you can do on Sunday morning,” he said. “The fact that you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish.

“But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out,” he said, without going into detail.

“And so, for the last time, dear friends, that’s it for today.”

Related:
Shortly After Chris Wallace Announced His Departure During Fox Show, CNN Made Its Role in the Entire Incident Clear

While Wallace might be best known for his Sunday morning interviews, he’s also won fame — and some infamy — for his other activities.

His controversial performance as moderator of the first debate between then-President Donald Trump and then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden won him criticism from Trump supporters who saw the Wallace debate behavior as just part of the mainstream media’s relentless antagonism toward the Trump presidency.

“My bet? He’s going to CNN+,” tweeted Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck.

A permanent host has not been named.

Fox News Media said good-bye in a statement, according to Deadline.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of ‘Fox News Sunday’ will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named,” the statement said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Judge Issues Game-Changing Subpoena in 'Rust' Shooting - For Man Who Handed Gun to Baldwin
LeBron Humiliated: Principal of James' Akron School Resigns After Angry Mom Alleges Child Abuse
Mysterious 'Cube' Found on Moon; Rover Now Investigating
Final Verdict Made in Mike Lindell Defamation Case Over Tabloid Story Based on Tip from an 'Anonymous Friend'
Shortly After Chris Wallace Announced His Departure During Fox Show, CNN Made Its Role in the Entire Incident Clear
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!