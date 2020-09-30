Login
Chris Wallace Gets Backlash from Fox News Colleagues over Debate Moderator Performance

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published September 30, 2020 at 8:14am
Fox News host Chris Wallace was heavily criticized online by his network colleagues and others following his hostile position toward President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland.

Immediately out of the gate, Wallace and Trump shared a tense moment, when the moderator asked the president about a comprehensive health care plan.

Wallace, though, did not appear intent on letting Trump answer the question uninterrupted.

“I got rid of the individual mandate,” Trump said with regard to the Affordable Care Act.

After Wallace continually interrupted Trump over the subject, the president said, “I guess I’m debating you, not him.”

Benny Johnson, of the conservative group Talking Points USA, pointed it out.

Wallace also interrupted Trump by a ratio of more than five times to one than he did Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to the Trump campaign:

Wallace and Biden also shared a moment of laughter together at the president’s expense:

To some critics, the debate appeared to be a two-on-one battle with Trump in a corner alone, which led many of Wallace’s colleagues at Fox News to chime in, including Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade, as well as Fox contributor Andrew McCarthy.

Others watching the debate also weighed in on the way Wallace treated Trump:

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct 15 at 9 p.m. in Miami.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will square off during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT in Salt Lake City, Utah.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
