Fox News host Chris Wallace was heavily criticized online by his network colleagues and others following his hostile position toward President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland.

Immediately out of the gate, Wallace and Trump shared a tense moment, when the moderator asked the president about a comprehensive health care plan.

Wallace, though, did not appear intent on letting Trump answer the question uninterrupted.

“I got rid of the individual mandate,” Trump said with regard to the Affordable Care Act.

After Wallace continually interrupted Trump over the subject, the president said, “I guess I’m debating you, not him.”

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

Benny Johnson, of the conservative group Talking Points USA, pointed it out.

Trump to Wallace: “First of all I guess I’m debating you not him”. pic.twitter.com/wrbOJrLXMP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

Wallace also interrupted Trump by a ratio of more than five times to one than he did Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to the Trump campaign:

Chris Wallace only interrupted Joe Biden 15 times. Wallace interrupted President Trump 76 times! #Debates2020 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2020

Wallace and Biden also shared a moment of laughter together at the president’s expense:

Biden: I can’t remember which of all of his rantings…

Wallace: I’m having a little trouble myself pic.twitter.com/MfCWNQgF3f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 30, 2020

RELATED: Franklin Graham's Important Post-Debate Message Goes Mega-Viral

To some critics, the debate appeared to be a two-on-one battle with Trump in a corner alone, which led many of Wallace’s colleagues at Fox News to chime in, including Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade, as well as Fox contributor Andrew McCarthy.

Trump is debating the moderator and Biden. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 30, 2020

That was not good — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 30, 2020

Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

How long is @JoeBiden get to talk…memorized line on family…@realDonaldTrump should have a chance to answer the question — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

I love Chris Wallace, but he should get out of the way. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Is Chris gonna ask Biden whether he’s gonna answer the Black Lives Matter question? … evidently not. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Biden gets away with not answering question about whether he’ll pack the Court. I told people Chris Wallace would press him and get an answer. Oh well. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Others watching the debate also weighed in on the way Wallace treated Trump:

Chris Wallace Just Gave The Most Embarrassing Moderator Performance In History https://t.co/T2e79TRarf — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2020

When Chris Wallace stopped Trump from talking about Hunter Biden to interject about climate change, that’s when he should’ve been immediately fired and replaced. Right in the middle of the debate. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) September 30, 2020

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct 15 at 9 p.m. in Miami.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will square off during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT in Salt Lake City, Utah.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.