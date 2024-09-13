CNN’s Chris Wallace said on Friday that there is no chance that Vice President Kamala Harris will debate Republican nominee Donald Trump on Fox News.

Wallace said on CNN News Central that Harris refused to participate in an off-the-record meeting with him and the president of Fox News to discuss the possibility of a town hall or an interview while she was a 2020 presidential candidate.

Trump challenged Harris on Aug. 3 to debate him with Fox News moderators on Sept. 4, which the vice president never agreed to.

“I would say that there is an absolutely 0 percent — what’s lower than 0? — chance that she would agree to debate on Fox,” Wallace said.

“Let me tell you a quick story. Back in 2019 when she was running, the president of Fox News and I, who was seen as being pretty even-handed, went to meet with a bunch of the Democrats to try and get them to do town halls or do an interview.

“[Democratic Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren met with us, [independent Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders met with us, the only Democrat who refused to meet with us off the record, just to consider the possibility of going on Fox, was Kamala Harris.

“There is a 0 percent chance that she will agree to an interview on Fox.”

Chris Wallace Says There Is ‘0% Chance’ Harris Will Appear For Debate On Fox News pic.twitter.com/rxNNxA9aot — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024



Trump and Harris faced off in a Tuesday debate moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The former president accused the moderators of showing a clear bias toward him by fact-checking him more often than his opponent, and called on the network to have their media license revoked.

The former president refused to agree to another debate with Harris in a Thursday statement, stating that she was a “no-show” for the other potential debates moderated by CBS News, Fox News and NBC News.

He proposed three debates during an Aug. 8 press conference, in which the Harris campaign agreed to debate him again in October if he showed up for the Sept. 10 one.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump previously debated President Joe Biden on June 27 with CNN moderators, where Biden visibly stumbled and spoke with a raspy voice. The president’s performance ultimately led him to exit the race on July 21 at the behest of several congressional Democrats.

