SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Chris Wallace Says Media Has Made a ‘Mistake’ with Trump by Trying To ‘Fight Fire with Fire’

By Nick Givas
at 5:46am
Print

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace accused the media of going “too far” in their fight against President Donald Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday and said it’s a mistake to try to “fight fire with fire.”

“I do think that the press has made a mistake, in some cases, in taking the president’s bait and overreacting to it and sometimes playing his game,” Wallace declared.

“We are not in his game. We shouldn’t fight fire with fire. His job is to be a disruptor and you want to call him whatever you want to call him. Our job is to be reporters. And that means being umpires, calling balls and strikes, being fact checkers, pointing out when things are wrong, but we should try and match his invective with our invective.”

Wallace cited a Washington Post headline which painted suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc as an “outspoken Trump supporter” and asked Colbert if he thought the framing was appropriate.

“Do you think that should have been the lead headline in The Washington Post, seriously?” Wallace asked.

TRENDING: Democratic Party Tries To Stop Hunters from Voting by Using Scare Tactics

“Um, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Colbert replied.

“But is that the news?” Wallace shot back.

Colbert went on to defend The Post and the headline before Wallace said it unfairly assigned blame to the president when it didn’t have to.

“It’s basically giving the president responsibility for what this nut did when the fact is the person who deserves responsibility for building the bombs … It shouldn’t have been. OK? That’s what I’m saying,” Wallace said.

“That’s the media. I’m saying though that I think sometimes we go too far.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Nick Givas

Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.ABC News screen shot

Tree of Life Rabbi Says He Was ‘Surprised’ by President Trump’s Behavior During Pittsburgh Visit

Randy DeSoto

ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Scalise Reacts After CNN’s Don Lemon Says ‘I Don’t See Democrats Killing’ Over Politics

Chris Agee

CNN's Don Lemon is doubling down on his comments that right-wing white males are the nation's 'biggest terror threat.'CNN screen shot

Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

Steven Beyer

A Mexican Federal Police officer asks migrants to dismount from the crowded back of a truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

General in Charge of Border Response Warns This Migrant Caravan Is ‘Different’

Steven Beyer

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester at a Senate committee hearing.Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Democratic Senator’s Re-Election Bid Rocked by Libertarian Candidate Dropping Out, Endorsing Republican

Benjamin Arie

Bartolo Fuentes/caravanSpencer Platt / Getty Images

Meet the Radical Anti-U.S. Marxists Behind the Migrant Caravan

Evie Fordham

Pence OprahAlex Wong / Getty Images; Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Mike Pence Tells Oprah ‘This Ain’t Hollywood’ as They Support Dueling Candidates

Randy DeSoto

CNN interviews Ambassador Ron Dermer.Sarah Edwards / YouTube screen shot

Israeli Ambassador Sets the Record Straight When CNN Pulls Trump into Pittsburgh Shooting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.