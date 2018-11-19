SECTIONS
Crime
Print

Chris Watts, Man Who Murdered Pregnant Wife and Daughters, Sentenced to Life in Prison

By Randy DeSoto
at 3:31pm
Print

A judge in Greeley, Colorado, on Monday sentenced a man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters to three terms of life in prison without possibility of parole.

KMGH-TV in Denver reported that Chris Watts, 33, pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of his wife, Shanann, 34, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

In addition to the life sentences for the murders themselves, Judge Marcelo Kopcow handed out two more life sentences for charges of “first degree murder by a person in a position of trust,” according to KMGH, for the deaths of Watts’ daughters.

The judge also added a 48-year prison term to Watts for the death of the couple’s unborn child, referred to by family members as Nico Lee, the station reported.

The judge called it perhaps “the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands of cases that I have seen.”

TRENDING: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

Before Watts was sentenced, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke revealed details of how Watts strangled his wife and smothered his daughters in mid-August, and then disposed of their bodies at an oil and gas site where he works.

Watts buried his wife — 15 weeks pregnant at the time — in a shallow grave and shoved his daughters in oil tanks.

Do you think Watts got what he deserved?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Shanann’s family asked prosecutors not to seek the death penalty in the case.

The deceased’s mother, Sandra Rzucek, explained at the sentencing hearing, “I didn’t want death for you. Your life is between you and God now, and I pray that He has mercy on you.”

Shanann’s father, Frank Rzucek Sr., had harsher words for his son-in-law, describing Watts as a “heartless monster” for murdering his family.

“I trusted you to take care of them, not kill them,” he said. “You have to live with this vision every day of your life, and I hope you see that every day of your life.”

Rzucek ended: “This is hard to say, but may God have mercy on your soul.”

Shanann’s brother, Frank Rzucek Jr., had Rourke read his statement, relating that he is in anguish and struggles to sleep at night.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t cry for my family,” Rourke said, reading Frank Jr.’s statement. “You don’t deserve to be called a man. What kind of person slaughters the people they love the most?”

An attorney for Watts told Kopcow her client is “devastated,” and though Watts realizes his words are hollow, he is “sincerely sorry for all of this,” CNN reported.

Watts was having an affair at the time he murdered his wife and daughters. He told law enforcement that on the morning of Aug. 13, before he left for work, he had informed Shanann that he wanted a separation.

When his family was first reported missing, Watts went on national television saying he hoped they would be found soon.

“My kids are my life,” he said, from the front porch of their home in Frederick, Colorado, about 30 miles north of Denver. “Those smiles light up my life.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

The Western Journal

President Donald Trump smiles Thursday as he meets with Marines while visiting Marine Barracks in Washington.Andrew Harrer / Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major EPA Shakeup

Jack Davis

Actor James Woods pictured at the Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.Photo by Todd Williamson / Getty Images

James Woods Links Socialism to Poison, Trashes Ocasio-Cortez Supporters over Latest Snafu

Will Racke

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Tijuana Mayor Blasts ‘Horde’ of Caravan Migrants, Demands Immediate Action

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

Jason Hopkins

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.