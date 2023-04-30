Chrissy Teigen Blasted for What Was Happening Behind Her as She Walked to WH Correspondents' Dinner

Ah, Chrissy Teigen. It’s been a minute.

The model-turned-activist and noted foul-mouthed Donald Trump hater has actually been somewhat non-existent as far as headline-making news lately. That’s obviously due in no small part to Trump’s own relative time away the spotlight.

But while the former president is now back in the spotlight as he gears up for a 2024 presidential run, so too is Teigen — though not for anything to do with Trump.

No. This time, Teigen, a noted far-left activist, is being blasted for subjecting three women to literally ride her coattails — the kind of “honor” typically reserved for a maid of honor when the bride has to use the restroom.

Collin Rugg, co-owner of the Trending Politics news site, tweeted out a video showcasing Teigen and her husband, the equally foul-mouthed music star John Legend, arriving for the actual laughingstock known as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Take note of the stylish suit Legend has on, the flowing (and rather immodest) dress Teigen is donning… and the three far less glamorously dressed ladies holding up the back of Teigen’s dress:

Far-left model Chrissy Teigen walking to the White House correspondents dinner with her servants trailing behind her to hold her dress. This is what peak liberalism looks like. pic.twitter.com/LK3F2UuH4N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2023

“Far-left model Chrissy Teigen walking to the White House correspondents dinner with her servants trailing behind her to hold her dress,” Rugg tweeted. “This is what peak liberalism looks like.”

Are you sick of woke celebrities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (159 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

(Rugg noted in a subsequent tweet that he toned down the language in the above tweet, swapping out “slaves” for “servants.”)

The comments under the tweet excoriated Teigen, unsurprisingly.

Indeed, it’s a pretty bad look for someone like Teigen, who so often decries the elitism in this world that’s always holding someone or entity down, to treat these three women so… materially.

But then again, this is hardly the first time Teigen’s character has come into genuine question.

Who could ever forget her peak hypocrisy during the much ballyhooed Goya-gate of 2020?

For the unaware, Goya Foods came under intense scrutiny in 2020 when its CEO dared to utter a milquetoast compliment about then-President Trump. Teigen, swept up in the leftist zeitgeist, vowed to boycott Goya foods.

That facade came crashing down rather abruptly.

Now, perhaps there’s a point to be made here about extending Teigen some grace. Who knows what the full story behind those poor plebeians holding her dress was? Maybe those three women have dreamed their whole lives about carrying the back of Teigen’s dress en route to a White House event.

But as gracious as it would be to offer Teigen’s latest viral video the benefit of the doubt, it’s hard to blame anyone who would struggle to find said grace for Teigen.

After all, she certainly showed no such grace when she lambasted former first lady Melania Trump as a “wifebot” and called Trump a “loser wimp” in 2020 — virtually unprovoked, no less.

So no. There’s little reason to give someone as nasty and vindictive as Teigen the benefit of the doubt or any modicum of grace in this instance.

Conservatives are simply reacting to the Teigen video in the exact way she would’ve reacted to an identical video of Donald and Melania Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.