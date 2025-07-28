Christian Anti-Abortion Doctor Who Trump Pardoned Announces His Next Move

Dr. Coleman Boyd, one of the several anti-abortion activists pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump, announced that he would be running for the Mississippi State Senate.

Boyd, an emergency room physician, missionary, farmer, and a father of 13 children, was convicted last year of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, also known as the FACE Act, for a peaceful protest at a Tennessee abortion center.

The charges, which were brought by the Biden Justice Department, ultimately landed him five years of probation conditioned upon six months of home detention.

Trump nevertheless pardoned Boyd days after starting his second term, along with nearly two dozen other anti-abortion activists, many of whom are Christians.

Praise God! President Donald Trump pardoned 23 pro-life advocates who were prosecuted under the Biden administration. Here’s a list: Joan Bell

Coleman Boyd

Joel Curry

Jonathan Darnel

Eva Edl

Chester Gallagher

William Goodman

Dennis Green

Lauren Handy

Paulette Harlow

John Hinshaw… — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) January 24, 2025

Boyd is using his newfound freedom to launch a bid for the Mississippi State Senate, and at the forefront of his agenda is the complete end of abortion.

His campaign website, which features the campaign slogan “Righteousness Exalts a Nation,” says that he desires to “abolish abortion without exception and treat it as murder.”

In the same way, he intends to apply the death penalty in all cases of “murder, rape, and kidnapping,” outlaw the advent of “homosexual marriage and civil unions,” and ban pornography.

“When government oversteps its boundaries, citizens are burdened by taxes and debt. Worse yet, evil goes unchecked, and society spirals into moral decay,” the website reads. “The greatest danger arises when government becomes tyrannical and strips us of our God-given freedoms.”

Boyd lives to the northwest of Jackson, Mississippi, and is running for State Senate District 26.

His platform is reminiscent of other Christian lawmakers from across the country who have taken a bold and uncompromising approach toward the evils of the day.

Beyond his work opposing abortion, which has included legislative advocacy and ministering in front of abortion centers nationwide, Boyd has a personal connection to the issue of abortion.

Of the 13 Boyd children, four are adopted, and his youngest daughter was adopted from a teenage mother who chose life after she had been raped.

See her? Take a really good and long look. I met her, yesterday. Her mother is a 13-year old girl who was raped. See him? He’s the Christian man who convinced the girl to let her live. Then, he adopted her. Take a good look, Pro-aborts. This is how you redeem an evil situation. pic.twitter.com/IYVaqyKO3i — Jeff Durbin (@PastorNinja) March 27, 2025

When testifying before a committee of the Georgia House earlier this year about abortion, Boyd brought his little girl with him, noting that she is “the exception that everybody points to.”

Boyd reminded the lawmakers that “she is not an exception, she is a glorious child.”

BREAKING: Dr. Coleman Boyd, an emergency physician and Christian anti-abortion activist, is running for the Mississippi State Senate. Dr. Boyd is the father of thirteen children, including four adopted children. His youngest adopted daughter was conceived in rape, but her… pic.twitter.com/JMxfDGbYmQ — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) July 23, 2025

Surely most of the anti-abortion activists pardoned by Trump quickly found themselves on the front lines of the abortion battle once more, laboring to save babies from death and destruction.

The choice of Boyd to run for office is a needed reminder that even beyond private citizens, especially those who are Christians, our governments have a distinct duty to establish justice for preborn children.

This nation needs many more Christian men of conviction like Boyd to serve in such positions, striving to honor God and end abortion once and for all.

