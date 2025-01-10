Christian Apologist Who Appeared on Rogan Podcast Says God Is Doing Something Incredible 'Behind the Scenes'

Even if one cannot quantify the suspicion, one senses that in recent years many people have drawn closer to God. And that requires an explanation.

Earlier this week, Canadian academic and Christian apologist Wesley Huff, currently serving as Central Canada Director for Apologetics Canada and working toward a PhD in New Testament at the University of Toronto’s Wycliffe College, appeared on Joe Rogan’s wildly popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Then, in an Apologetics Canada podcast episode posted to YouTube on Thursday, Huff reflected on his conversation with Rogan by suggesting what many of us undoubtedly have sensed in recent years: namely, that God has worked “behind the scenes” to make very big things happen in the world.

Huff appeared on the AC podcast with fellow AC staffers Andy Steiger and Steve Kim.







When Kim used the word “revival” to describe the effect of God’s activity, Huff cited Rogan and other prominent voices.

“We do have these individuals like Ayaan Hirsi Ali or Russell Brand that we’ve talked about very recently,” Huff said.

Hirsi Ali, a writer and former Muslim-turned-atheist, explained in November 2024 why she has now embraced Christianity.

Meanwhile, the longtime actor and current podcaster Brand, a repentant former hedonist, has devoted his life to Jesus. In fact, the still-committed enemy of the corrupt global establishment regularly talks about the Lord and Savior on his podcast, “Stay Free with Russell Brand,” as well as on the social media platform X.

It seems as if they’ve tried to make Jesus boring in England. However, the stories I read in the Bible portray a different kind of picture! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/76iCSgICT1 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 10, 2025

Moments later, Huff also mentioned Canadian psychologist and prominent conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson.

Like Huff, Peterson has discussed the Bible on Rogan’s podcast. See below, for instance.

Now, according to Huff, Rogan himself at least partially personifies the kind of broader “revival” that Kim mentioned.

“I think this is part of that,” Huff said of his own appearance on Rogan’s podcast.

Indeed, Huff characterized Rogan’s overall “vibe” during the conversation as a “receptivity” to that broader revival.

Anyone who has followed Rogan’s career would have found that receptivity to Christianity unthinkable only a few years ago. The podcaster, whose most popular episodes have attracted tens of millions of viewers, spent most of his career taking an actively hostile approach toward religion.

Thus, who could deny that God has done something special through Rogan?

“I feel like there’s something going on, behind the scenes, in the world, with these people who have these influential platforms — that God is doing something in our world to really shake it up for the Kingdom,” he added.

Indeed, God has used voices other than those of Huff and Peterson to speak to people through Rogan.

Recall, for instance, that in 2023 Rogan hosted Christopher Anthony Lunsford, better known as Oliver Anthony, the singer-songwriter behind the viral working-class anthem, “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Lunsford wanted to talk about the Bible, and Rogan encouraged him.

Recall, too, when conservative commentator Tucker Carlson appeared on Rogan’s podcast and discussed the UFO/UAP phenomenon in spiritual terms. See below for a clip from that episode.

NEW: Tucker Carlson tells Joe Rogan that U.S. servicemen have died as a result of being in contact with UFOs, says he thinks aliens are spiritual phenomena. “US servicemen have died as a result of contact with or being in the proximity of these vehicles.” “The prophet Ezekiel… pic.twitter.com/QggSyV7gzp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2024

In short, many people have drawn closer to God in recent years because God has worked through Rogan, Peterson, Carlson, Brand, Huff, and others.

