Share
Commentary

Christian Arrested After Holding Sign with 7 Biblical Words on It at 'Pride' Event: Report

 By Peter Partoll  June 5, 2023 at 6:33pm
Share

Part of the narrative espoused by LGBT activists is that they are a powerless group that is oppressed by society, but the opposite appears to be the case.

That certainly seemed to be true Saturday in Reading, Pennsylvania, where a Christian was arrested for holding up a sign at a “pride” event that contained a famous Bible verse.

The whole incident was captured on video by another Christian who, according to the Lancaster Patriot, is named Matthew Wear, who in the video, says that he was preaching for about 12 minutes before being told by the police to stop.

Then, another preacher named Damon Atkins approached with a sign that contained the famous words of Christ in the Gospel of John, “Go and sin no more” (John 8:11), a verse that is often ignored by leftists who like to use the rest of the story as a way to make Jesus seem like he would be accepting of sin.

Less than a minute after arriving, Atkins is approached by Police Sergeant Bradley McCune who told him to respect their event, while Atkins responded that it was public property and therefore he had a right to be there.

Trending:
Doctor Delivers Bad News to Biden After He Takes Terrible Tumble at Air Force Graduation

McClune then walked away, but Atkins continued to preach, at which point McClune and other officers return and handcuff him, while the people celebrating the “pride” event cheer as he is led away.



According to the Lancaster Patriot, McClune submitted a criminal complaint against Atkins, recommending that he be charged with “disorderly conduct” and alleging that he “yelled derogatory comments at an organization that was holding a permitted event.”

Atkins, for his part, has responded to this claim by saying he was at the event to share the Gospel with those who need to hear it.

Was the arrest just?

“The main reason I was there was because of love,” he said. “Because Jesus has taught me to love my neighbor as myself.” He also hit back against the claim that his statements were “derogatory,” saying that he was only quoting the Bible.

The Lancaster Patriot reported that Atkins’s court date is scheduled for June 16, and he is hoping that the Alliance Defending Freedom will represent him at the proceedings.

Sadly, none of this is new or surprising anymore. In February, a Catholic student in Ontario, Canada, named Josh Alexander was suspended from school after saying that there were only two genders and was then arrested when he tried to attend school in violation of his suspension.

In April, Alexander was arrested again after handing out Bibles at a protest in Calgary, Alberta.

Meanwhile, also in Calgary, a pastor was arrested and spent Easter in jail after protesting a drag queen story hour event aimed at children.

Related:
Tide Turning? 2nd Dodgers Player Speaks Out with Most Blistering Statement Yet: 'God Cannot Be Mocked'

While these examples may have taken place in Canada, the fact that Atkins was arrested for peacefully protesting a “pride” event shows that the same thing is starting to happen here in America as well.

Far from being a powerless and oppressed group, the LGBT movement in America, and indeed across the West, now enjoys the protection of the police and the government, while Christians preaching the Gospel are harassed for their beliefs.

While the left is allowed into schools to indoctrinate our children, Christians are met with brute force while trying to stand up to these evils, this does not bode well for the future of our country.

America needs our prayers now, more than ever.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Christian Arrested After Holding Sign with 7 Biblical Words on It at 'Pride' Event: Report
Biden's Border Crisis: Five Illegal Aliens Charged in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
Video Captures What Disney's Male 'Fairy Godmother' Really Does Inside Boutique for Young Girls
PetSmart Faces Boycott as Twitter Users Discover What You Can Buy for Your Dog to 'Show Your Pride'
Bud Light Continues to Spiral in Sales Despite Desperate Attempts to Stop Disaster
See more...

Conversation