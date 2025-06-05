Christian Author Fired from Trump's Kennedy Center Over Biblical Values Has Strikingly Christlike Request for Fellow Christians

Floyd Brown, a Christian author who was fired from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for his religious beliefs, has urged the public to pray for his persecutors in the aftermath of the absurd incident.

Brown was fired from his role as a vice president at the Kennedy Center last week amid manufactured outrage over comments he had made in 2023 describing the GOP’s subversion of traditional family values.

In an interview Friday on “The Lance Wallnau Show,” Brown reacted to his unfair termination with grace.

“If I could just say one last thing before we end this broadcast, it would be: Please pray for me, pray for my family. Pray for Ric Grenell,” he said.

Grenell, the interim director of the Kennedy Center, reportedly fired Brown for refusing to recant his 2023 statements championing traditional Christian family values.

Grenell, who is openly homosexual, lives with his male partner.

In a May 29 X post, Brown recounted the events that led to his apparent retaliatory dismissal.

“I was fired yesterday by @RichardGrenell from the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” he wrote.

“My firing came approximately two hours after @CNN sent an email asking me to comment on my past writings and statements about traditional marriage and homosexual influence in the @GOP,” Brown continued.

Brown underscored that his past views had no impact on his work at the Kennedy Center or his interactions with colleagues.

He added that Grenell ignored his repeated inquiries as to why he was fired.

“The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.’ Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door,” Brown recounted.

Brown was stunned to be fired over his past remarks because his religious beliefs align with Biblical Christianity, which much of the MAGA movement claims to embrace.

“My only conclusion is @RichardGrenell was intimidated by a @CNN story, which hasn’t been aired or published, so he preemptively fired me for my Christian beliefs on marriage,” he said

Two years ago, Brown described the LGBT infiltration of the GOP, which claims to espouse traditional Christian values.

“What most people don’t understand is that many of the Republican members have homosexual staff, and the reason that they do is because the homosexuals usually, unlike me, I had two kids at home. I had a wife at home,” Brown said in 2023, while recalling his time as a federal government employee.

“I had responsibilities at home, and I needed to spend time with my children. And they don’t. They didn’t,” he said.

After CNN alerted Grenell about Brown’s past statements, he was abruptly fired.

There are multiple disturbing layers to his leftist-style cancellation of Brown, the founder of The Western Journal and of Citizens United.

First, Brown has the right to voice his Christian beliefs — without fear of persecution — under the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech and of religion.

It’s absurd to fire him over statements he made two years ago that have no relevance to his role at the Kennedy Center.

His past remarks were merely observations of his time working in the federal government. Why is he not entitled to voice his observations?

Second, Brown’s firing is in direct defiance of President Donald Trump’s stated mission to protect Christians from anti-Christian persecution.

In a February executive order titled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias,” Trump said, “My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians.”

As a reminder, there are interest groups in Washington representing every demographic group.

The LGBT lobby is particularly militant and loud, which is why they’re disproportionately represented in politics, despite comprising only 9.3 percent of the population.

In contrast, Christians are openly discriminated against, despite comprising 62 percent of the U.S. population and a whopping 74 percent of the Republican Party.

For far too long, Christians have turned the other cheek after being targeted.

This shameful incident with Brown should serve as a wake-up call and as a force multiplier to ensure Christians are no longer discriminated against.

The Kennedy Center must reinstate Brown over his wrongful termination and apologize for their egregious infringement on his Christian beliefs.

