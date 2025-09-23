Christian Author and Theologian Christopher Yuan Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Please Pray'

Theologian Christopher Yuan’s family asked for prayers on Monday when an accident left the Christian author paralyzed, according to a post on his X account.

After a bad fall, Yuan went to a trauma center for an MRI and was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday. On Yuan’s X account, a user claiming to be his mother, Angela, wrote that he’s currently paralyzed from the neck down.

“Pray for God’s mercy on His servant, that the surgery will be successful and Christopher will not be paralyzed permanently,” Angela wrote in part on Tuesday, using Yuan’s X account.

This is Angela, Christopher’s mom. Please pray for Christopher. He was admitted in the hospital yesterday morning at the trauma center after a severe injury. Now, he is paralyzed from the neck down. After a long wait for the MRI, surgery is scheduled for today. Pray for God’s… pic.twitter.com/UvcBedzRAx — Christopher Yuan (@christopheryuan) September 23, 2025

Initially, Yuan’s account said he had fallen and couldn’t move or feel his legs. A later post, however, said he couldn’t feel his arms either.

Dear friends, please pray for Dr. Christopher Yuan! He had a fall at home this morning, and cannot feel/move his legs. Emergency services are currently transporting him to the hospital. We appreciate your prayers! UPDATE- He is currently on the trauma floor and his mother is… pic.twitter.com/eShkEMMkmt — Christopher Yuan (@christopheryuan) September 22, 2025

Just before the accident, Yuan was reportedly using a device for treating back pain.

“He fell upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest. It is not a normal fall,” a Monday update read.

He fell upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest. It is not a normal fall. — Christopher Yuan (@christopheryuan) September 22, 2025

Yuan is the author of “Holy Sexuality” and “Out of a Far Country,” according to The Christian Post.

Before he was a Christian, Yuan was a homosexual and a drug dealer. At one point he was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

During his time in jail, he began reading the Bible, when he “chose Jesus over homosexuality.”

“I define ‘holy sexuality’ — not heterosexuality, not homosexuality, but holy sexuality — as chastity in singleness and faithfulness in marriage,” Yuan told The Christian Post in a 2018 interview.

He reminded Christians that homosexuals needs witnessing, too.

My friend, Frank Turek, just spoke and shared the gospel. Pray that those here who have not surrendered to Christ will hear and believe the gospel! pic.twitter.com/WgQ0w0imjJ — Christopher Yuan (@christopheryuan) September 21, 2025

Just one day before the accident, Yuan had attended slain Christian and conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

“My friend, Frank Turek, just spoke and shared the gospel. Pray that those here who have not surrendered to Christ will hear and believe the gospel!” Yuan said Sunday on X.

He took a group photo alongside other Christian influencers invited to the event, such as Bible teacher Mike Winger and podcaster Alisa Childers.

