Share
News

Christian Author and Theologian Christopher Yuan Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Please Pray'

 By Ole Braatelien  September 23, 2025 at 9:05am
Share

Theologian Christopher Yuan’s family asked for prayers on Monday when an accident left the Christian author paralyzed, according to a post on his X account.

After a bad fall, Yuan went to a trauma center for an MRI and was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday. On Yuan’s X account, a user claiming to be his mother, Angela, wrote that he’s currently paralyzed from the neck down.

“Pray for God’s mercy on His servant, that the surgery will be successful and Christopher will not be paralyzed permanently,” Angela wrote in part on Tuesday, using Yuan’s X account.

Initially, Yuan’s account said he had fallen and couldn’t move or feel his legs. A later post, however, said he couldn’t feel his arms either.

Just before the accident, Yuan was reportedly using a device for treating back pain.

“He fell upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest. It is not a normal fall,” a Monday update read.

Yuan is the author of “Holy Sexuality” and “Out of a Far Country,” according to The Christian Post.

Before he was a Christian, Yuan was a homosexual and a drug dealer. At one point he was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Related:
'Unlike Anything We've Seen': Pastors Say Church Attendance Exploding in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

During his time in jail, he began reading the Bible, when he “chose Jesus over homosexuality.”

“I define ‘holy sexuality’ — not heterosexuality, not homosexuality, but holy sexuality — as chastity in singleness and faithfulness in marriage,” Yuan told The Christian Post in a 2018 interview.

He reminded Christians that homosexuals needs witnessing, too.

Just one day before the accident, Yuan had attended slain Christian and conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

“My friend, Frank Turek, just spoke and shared the gospel. Pray that those here who have not surrendered to Christ will hear and believe the gospel!” Yuan said Sunday on X.

He took a group photo alongside other Christian influencers invited to the event, such as Bible teacher Mike Winger and podcaster Alisa Childers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Christian Author and Theologian Christopher Yuan Hospitalized After Serious Accident: 'Please Pray'
'Standing Strong': South Korean Megachurch Pastor Who Defied COVID Lockdowns and Woke Laws Arrested and Jailed
Gator Tries to Make a Meal Out of Florida Woman's Puppy, but She Wasn't Having It: 'I Punched Him in the Eye'
Sick: Man Who Killed a Woman Live on Social Media for Fame Found Guilty, Now He Will Face a Judge
Horror: Woman Evicted from Home Arrested After Police Find Dead Infants Inside Hidden in Bags
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation