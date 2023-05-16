Christian Chris Pratt Leads Yet Another Non-Woke Film to Dominate Box Office Charts

For all of the doom and gloom surrounding the culture war, and what has and hasn’t been lost to it, here’s a bit of good news: One of the top actors in all of Hollywood is a proud and outspoken Christian.

To be clear, this isn’t a Christian actor headlining a relative smash success like “Jesus Revolution,” this is a Christian actor headlining bona fide commercial blockbusters.

Those blockbusters include movies like the “Jurassic World” trilogy, the wildly successful “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and a number of Marvel’s biggest movies, such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the “Avengers” movies.

The man at the center of most of those movies? Chris Pratt.

The one-time sitcom funnyman turned action-movie star has taken Hollywood by storm, despite never falling into the same kind of leftist drivel that so many in the Hollywood cesspool love.

Indeed, there are generally no overt messages in Pratt’s flicks. All three “Jurassic World” movies were largely about dinosaurs. The “Super Mario” movie was actually criticized for not packing more of a social-justice punch.

And Marvel, despite its horrific track record when it comes to “woke” leftism in its movies, has found itself with another Pratt-led hit on its hands after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has snapped a string of poorly received Marvel projects.

According to movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, after two weekends in theaters, the third “Guardians” movie sits at $529 million across the global box office.

The movie does need to hit $750 million to be profitable.

Given that Pratt’s last major movie, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” is sitting at a cool billion dollars at the box office, and the third “Guardians” movie is already two-thirds of the way to profitability after just two weeks in theater, the chances seem likely that the movie’s ledger will get to the black.

Of course, all of the box office success in the world doesn’t mean much of the movie is really just a Trojan horse for a cache of leftist ideologies.

Again, despite Disney being Marvel’s parent company, the third “Guardians” movie largely avoids any leftist tropes or shoehorning.

This writer went to see the movie with his wife and found that the closest the movie ever hewed to LGBT propaganda was a gag bit about a homosexual relationship. Shockingly, the punchline of the gag was actually an expression of disgust toward homosexuality.

The LGBT left has celebrated the inclusion of a gay character in a post-credit scene, but it feels like a bit of projection on their behalf. The character’s full name and sexuality are never addressed in the brief moment the character appears on-screen (the comic book source the character is based on is gay.) It’s also a post-credit scene, so you can easily leave as the credits begin to roll and not miss a single story beat.

Big picture: Pratt appears to have stumbled onto quite a formula for himself: Big franchises, big action, big entertainment and non-existent social justice messaging.

It helps that, no matter the successes or failures he experiences, Pratt has always been quick to give all praise to God and Jesus.

It was just a scant week or so ago that Pratt was on the promotional tour for “Guardians,” and he was quoting Biblical scripture as part of those interviews.

Pratt even quoted the Book of Joshua when tweeting out about a piece on “Guardians” by The Hollywood Reporter:

“When they gave a loud shout, the wall collapsed; so everyone charged straight in, and they took the city.” Joshua 6:20 @Guardians @THR pic.twitter.com/PuqtqdJDOz — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 26, 2023

Look, there’s a point to be made about keeping your impressionable children away from mass produced, leftist drivel from the likes of Disney and Marvel. But that’s a tough battle when “pop culture” is a very real and important thing, particularly for younger kids. (It’s certainly not an impossible battle, mind you.)

But having a strong, outspoken Christian like Pratt being the lead man in these movies certainly helps with that never-ending culture war.

It sounds asinine, but things like quoting scripture in interviews and on Twitter matter. If that helps even one young social media addict wonder aloud, “What the heck happened in Joshua 6:20 where people took a collapsing city?” then that’s important and good work.

Seeing that work be rewarded with massive box office receipts is just the icing on the cake for an actor like Pratt.

