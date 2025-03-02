Christian College Alumni Send Clear Message on School's Woke Drift

Wheaton College educated some of the greatest Christian heroes in our nation’s history.

From the world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham, to the theologian John Piper, to the courageous missionary Jim Elliot, the humble evangelical college in Illinois once had a substantial track record of producing graduates who advanced the kingdom of Jesus Christ.

But the school’s faithfulness is under threat as the institution is increasingly steered to the left.

That steer was most recently seen after the school congratulated alumnus Russ Vought on social media for his confirmation as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, a position he also occupied under the first term of President Donald Trump.

Vought is a conservative evangelical Christian and is hardly known for attracting controversy. Wheaton’s post was apolitical in nature and simply offered him prayers and support.

But Wheaton, apparently pressured by a small subset of progressive alumni, shortly thereafter deleted the post and apologized.

That incident was a wake-up call to thousands of alumni, students, and parents, who signed a letter addressed to the members of the Wheaton College Board of Trustees and President Philip Ryken voicing concern about the woke direction of the institution.

“As alumni and parents, we have sensed Wheaton’s drift for some time,” the letter said.

“We’ve exchanged anecdotes with each other from our time on campus and from our children currently enrolled,” the document added. “Many of us have brought our concerns privately to President Ryken and to you, the trustees, hoping to have our concerns resolved privately.”

But the letter said there is “no evidence that you have seriously heeded our concerns or been vigilant to reverse Wheaton’s drift.”

“As such, we are now compelled to publicly air these concerns and take additional steps in the hope of seeing necessary change,” the letter continued. “We are not doing this out of anger, frustration, or spite, but out of deep love for Wheaton College and the profound good it has done in countless lives, and can still do.”

The signatories called for new leadership, demanded an end of diversity efforts at the school, requested an audit to ensure faculty and staff are aligned with the statement of faith, and otherwise laid out an expectation of keeping the school faithful and free from progressive drift.

Until that time, the signatories vowed to “cease all financial support” to Wheaton and promised to recommend that friends, family, and fellow church members refrain from sending their children to the school.

“God has poured out tremendous blessings on many schools that have chosen a path of bold, broad-shouldered Christianity in this moment, regardless of where it places them on a political spectrum,” the letter said.

“Christian students and parents want a college that will shape them into the kinds of countercultural people who will walk boldly into the wind in the strength of Christ, wherever He leads them.”

Wheaton and its leadership has a clear choice before them.

If they continue caving to the mob, they will completely lose their witness, and in a few decades we will probably see rainbow flags adorning their chapels and academic halls, just like countless other once-faithful Christian schools and even entire denominations.

If they return to their evangelical roots, however, they can indeed create bold and broad-shouldered Christians in an age where such Christians are desperately needed.

