Christian Convert Kat Von D Says 'Possessed Person' Showed Up at Her House the Night She Threw Away Her Occult Books

 By George C. Upper III  November 8, 2023 at 2:53pm
“I just think a lot of people, especially in the Christian community, call everything demonic,” tattoo artist Kat Von D told Christian podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey this week, “and I don’t think everything is demonic.”

What she does think is demonic, however, is a guy who showed up at her house after she posted on social media about how she was getting rid of hundreds of books that she felt were no longer relevant to her life now that she is committed to following Jesus.

“In this case,” she said, “I think this is a definition of a demon. This person is possessed and is no longer in control of what they would normally do because they’re obsessed either with fame or with the desire to bring certain evils into your life.”

Von D, full name Katherine von Drachenberg, said the man had come to her door asking for the books she had discarded.

“I just want to know if I could please have those books,” he said, according to Von D’s account. “I really need those books. I need those books.”

“And you could see the darkness in his eye,” she added.

Von D said a second person came and tried to “break in to our trash cans” in an attempt to get their hands on the books.

She questioned how bad someone’s life must be if they that seemed like the best place to find answers about how to improve it.

“What is it in you that’s, like, so desperate — again, trying to find these answers in the wrong places — a literal trash can.”

She called the moment “sobering,” as she realized that these things had had a prominent place in her own life before she committed it to Christ.

“I’m on fire for Jesus,” she told Stuckey a few minutes later in the podcast. “I don’t plan on this dimming out.

“The more and more I learn, the more and more excited I get about things and the more at ease I am about what’s happening in this world and what’s happening in my marriage — in all of it,” she said.

You can watch the entire episode of the “Relatable” podcast here, but we’ve queued it up to begin at the portion quoted here.



Von D famously posted video of her baptism to Instagram on October 3, but her post about throwing out her books was made in July 2022.

“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be,” she wrote at the time.

“In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you’re into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at,” she explained. “But right now, it’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light.”

George C. Upper III
Conversation