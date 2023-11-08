“I just think a lot of people, especially in the Christian community, call everything demonic,” tattoo artist Kat Von D told Christian podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey this week, “and I don’t think everything is demonic.”
What she does think is demonic, however, is a guy who showed up at her house after she posted on social media about how she was getting rid of hundreds of books that she felt were no longer relevant to her life now that she is committed to following Jesus.
“In this case,” she said, “I think this is a definition of a demon. This person is possessed and is no longer in control of what they would normally do because they’re obsessed either with fame or with the desire to bring certain evils into your life.”
“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be,” she wrote at the time.
“In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you’re into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at,” she explained. “But right now, it’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light.”
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.