Christian Counselor Defeats Cancel Culture Campaign Over His Biblical Stance on Sexual Ethics

A counselor was the subject of repeated ethics complaints due to his Christian beliefs about homosexuality and transgenderism, but those complaints have now been dismissed.

The legal advocacy group Liberty Counsel said on Wednesday that the unnamed Kentucky counselor “made a social media post expressing his Christian religious beliefs regarding human sexuality and LGBT issues, which had followed a pro-LGBT message from his former employer.”

The counselor had shared in his post that “there’s constant pressure to compromise beliefs to make people happy in this field (and in all our lives in general).”

He added that he loved his “career and the people he serves with a passion,” but made clear that he was not “going to sell” his soul for his occupation.

The counselor said he will neither personally nor professionally “affirm rebellion against our Creator.”

As a result, he was hit with the “frivolous” ethics complaints.

But the Kentucky Board of Social Work found that the counselor had not “violated any law or standard governing the practice of social work,” according to Liberty Counsel.

The group nevertheless revealed that the counselor remains unlawfully fired over his stance despite the dismissal.

He is still “pursuing appropriate remedies.”

Liberty Counsel said in a letter that the post was “private religious and political speech” clearly protected by both the United States Constitution and the Kentucky Constitution.

The complaints had called the remarks “unethical” and “discriminatory,” while the human resources director at his former employer said his post was “conduct unbecoming.”

The Kentucky Board of Social Work dismissed a series of “frivolous” ethics complaints against a licensed Christian counselor after we sent a demand letter defending the counselor’s First Amendment freedoms. The counselor was fired for private religious speech in a social media… pic.twitter.com/0GQvItQsIM — Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel) August 27, 2025

“The First Amendment prohibits government actions that abridge freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion — including under the guise of ‘professional’ speech regulations,” Liberty Counsel said in the letter.

Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, said in a statement that “First Amendment speech and religious protections do not disappear when someone becomes a licensed counselor.”

“These frivolous complaints are a clear attempt to unconstitutionally silence and censor opposing views,” he continued.

“There was no jurisdiction or cause here to regulate this counselor’s speech or discipline him based on private expressions of religious and political beliefs. The counselor’s employer should reinstate him immediately and correct this potentially costly mistake.”

