Share
News
A counselor takes notes during an appointment with a client.
A counselor takes notes during an appointment with a client. (Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images)

Christian Counselor Defeats Cancel Culture Campaign Over His Biblical Stance on Sexual Ethics

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

A counselor was the subject of repeated ethics complaints due to his Christian beliefs about homosexuality and transgenderism, but those complaints have now been dismissed.

The legal advocacy group Liberty Counsel said on Wednesday that the unnamed Kentucky counselor “made a social media post expressing his Christian religious beliefs regarding human sexuality and LGBT issues, which had followed a pro-LGBT message from his former employer.”

The counselor had shared in his post that “there’s constant pressure to compromise beliefs to make people happy in this field (and in all our lives in general).”

He added that he loved his “career and the people he serves with a passion,” but made clear that he was not “going to sell” his soul for his occupation.

The counselor said he will neither personally nor professionally “affirm rebellion against our Creator.”

As a result, he was hit with the “frivolous” ethics complaints.

But the Kentucky Board of Social Work found that the counselor had not “violated any law or standard governing the practice of social work,” according to Liberty Counsel.

The group nevertheless revealed that the counselor remains unlawfully fired over his stance despite the dismissal.

He is still “pursuing appropriate remedies.”

Liberty Counsel said in a letter that the post was “private religious and political speech” clearly protected by both the United States Constitution and the Kentucky Constitution.

The complaints had called the remarks “unethical” and “discriminatory,” while the human resources director at his former employer said his post was “conduct unbecoming.”

“The First Amendment prohibits government actions that abridge freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion — including under the guise of ‘professional’ speech regulations,” Liberty Counsel said in the letter.

Related:
'They'll Be Shot Down': Trump Moves F-35s to Puerto Rico, Warns Venezuela He's Not Messing Around

Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, said in a statement that “First Amendment speech and religious protections do not disappear when someone becomes a licensed counselor.”

“These frivolous complaints are a clear attempt to unconstitutionally silence and censor opposing views,” he continued.

“There was no jurisdiction or cause here to regulate this counselor’s speech or discipline him based on private expressions of religious and political beliefs. The counselor’s employer should reinstate him immediately and correct this potentially costly mistake.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Christian Counselor Defeats Cancel Culture Campaign Over His Biblical Stance on Sexual Ethics
Christian Lawmaker Accused of 'Hate Speech' Over Tweet from 6 Years Ago
Local Canadian Officials Move to Ban Public Prayer
FDA Recall: Radioactive Shrimp May Be in Your Fridge
Why Married Mothers Are the Happiest Women in America: Promising Survey
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation