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Egyptian defendants await their trial behind the bars of a jail in Cairo on May 30, 2015.
Egyptian defendants await their trial behind the bars of a jail in Cairo on May 30, 2015. (Mohamed El-Shahed - AFP / Getty Images)

Christian in Egypt Faces Terrorism Charges for Simply Declaring His Faith in Jesus in Legal Docs: Report

 By Michael Austin  April 19, 2026 at 10:30am
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A Christian convert in Egypt faces a trial over his attempt to change his legal documents to reflect his newfound faith.

Said Abdelrazek, who turned from Islam to Christianity, has been accused of terrorism merely for trying to amend the papers, according to a report from International Christian Concern.

The ministry noted that Abdelrazek will therefore face proceedings before the First Criminal Terrorism Circuit in Badr — a court that is notorious for disappearing convicts and practicing other “opaque proceedings” — on April 21.

“The Badr court complex, where Abdelrazek’s hearing will take place, has drawn increasing concern from international observers,” International Christian Concern warned.

“Critics argue that its terrorism circuits operate with minimal transparency and routinely deny defendants basic legal protections.”

Other prisoners have indeed faced extended pretrial detention and minimal access to attorneys.

Egyptian law requires all citizens to display their religion on their legal documents — with only Islam, Christianity, and Judaism being officially recognized.

Roughly 90 percent of citizens are Sunni Muslims, while 10 percent are Christians — with the vast majority of them belonging to the Coptic Orthodox Church, according to a 2023 report from the U.S. State Department.

International Christian Concern said that converting from Islam is not technically a crime in Egypt, but is still heavily discouraged.

The ministry said that “advocates and family members” of Abdelrazek “describe the case as emblematic of the risks faced by religious converts in Egypt, where apostasy — leaving Islam for another faith — is not formally codified as a crime but is often prosecuted under broadly defined security charges.”

Related:
Nearly 400 Islamic Terrorists Convicted for Attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Open Doors noted that although Egypt’s Christian community has endured for millennia, believers in the nation face and a constant threat of persecution.

Even when the government allows Christians to operate more freely, Muslim citizens impose their own pressures.

“In Egypt, most persecution happens at the community level, such as harassment of Christian women or mobs expelling Christians after alleged blasphemy. These kinds of incidents are a particular problem when Islamic extremists are present,” the group noted.

Christians in rural areas also face heightened targeting by their neighbors.

But the persecution is indeed most severe when a former Muslim converts to Christianity.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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