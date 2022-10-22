'I'm a Christian, I Just Need Some Help': Father's 911 Call, Security Cam Footage Released After Family's Mysterious Disappearance

Police on Friday announced a confirmed sighting from Monday of a Michigan family that has been missing since Sunday, but remained uncertain of where the family might currently be.

Police also released the 911 call made by Anthony Cirigliano of Fremont early Sunday, in which he said he needed to speak to police about “a vital national interest.”

Cirigliano, 51, his wife Suzette, 51, and their sons Brandon 19, and Noah, 15, have not been heard from since Sunday, police said, according to WOOD-TV. Both boys have autism, police said.

Family of 4 missing May be in silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with a Michigan license plate of DJL 1982.

Call 911 or Fremont police at 231-924-2400.

The family stopped at a BP gas station in Gulliver — located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, north of the family’s home — on Monday between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m., according to WZZM-TV.

One of the sons tried to use a gas station phone, but police said the call did not appear to have gone through.







Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said the family put gas in their silver 2005 Toyota Sienna van and bought other items as well. He said about a dozen other reported sightings have taken place, but this was the only verified one.

“The Cirigliano family needs help right now,” he said.

“We don’t see any signs of violence, we don’t see any signs of foul play right now. There’s no signs of struggle inside the home,” he said, according to WOOD-TV. “But everyone we’ve talked to … they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette.”

Anthony Cirigliano spoke to his mother at about 4 p.m. Sunday, which is the most recent contact known to have taken place, WOOD reported.

Fremont police released the 911 call Cirigliano made early Sunday, which WOOD-TV circulated.

“Everyone is OK, but I need a Fremont Police Department,” he said, asking for a specific officer after calmly giving his name and address.

“I need some police protection immediately,” he said, later adding there was “a vital national interest.”

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy. (Fremont police sergeant) knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here,” he said.

“I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows [a specific officer] and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please.”

After she said police would respond, he said, “OK. Can they come with their lights off and not to frighten my children please?”

“Yup, definitely,” she said.

“OK, I’ll look for them, and knock on the door, and — who, please try to send [a specific officer] even if he has to be woke from his sleep, it’s that important,” he said.

Two officers later responded, Rodwell said.

“Anthony was complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the Sept. 11 attack. He was displaying to my officers paranoia and some concerns in regard to the FBI and CIA,” Rodwell said, according to Fox News.

Rodwell said the officers spent 45 minutes talking to Cirigliano to ensure “that mental illness wasn’t putting anybody in jeopardy,” WOOD-TV reported.

