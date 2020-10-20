Denise Goulet, senior associate pastor of the International Church of Las Vegas, told President Donald Trump during a church service Sunday that he will experience a “second win.”

In October 2016, Goulet said to then-GOP presidential candidate Trump, “Lord, I thank you that you have prepared him for such a time as this. Lord, you have your hand on this man and I thank you for it.”

On Sunday, the pastor shared with Trump and the members of ICLV what she believes God told her regarding the upcoming election.

“At 4.30 [a.m.], the Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win,’” she said. “You will be the president again.”

Goulet also believes God is giving Trump a “second wind,” like runners experience sometimes in a race, which allows them to finish strong.

“He has made your lungs, your body, your spirit, your strength — he has made it in such a way that you have been trained in such high-pressured places in the last four years, and even before that, and the Lord said, ‘He is ready for the next four years and I am giving him a second win.'”

“And there’s also this: A second wind, if you add ‘d,’ is the Holy Spirit,” Goulet continued. “And the Lord showed me today that you were coming to get a second wind, another infilling of the Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit makes you able to finish, to take this to the end Mr. President.”

“The Lord said to me I’m going to give our President a second win.” President Trump attends the International Church of Las Vegas service in Nevada with Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany. They aren’t wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/d9mFDJVplG — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2020

“He is protecting you like he is protecting the ancient foundations of our nation,” Goulet said. “God wants to be in the middle of our nation.”

ICLV associate pastor Pasqual Urrabaz affirmed Goulet’s statement that Trump would win a second term.

“I believe this is what’s happening. There might have been a little bit of a setback, but that was nothing,” Urrabaz said, perhaps referring to Trump’s recent bout with COVID-19. “It was a setup for the come back. A double win. I decree and declare that right now, in Jesus’ name.”

Urrabaz prayed the Bible’s Isaiah 11:2 over Trump, that the Spirit of God would rest upon him, “the spirit of wisdom and of understanding and of counsel and might.”

The pastor also commended Trump’s statement at a rally in North Carolina last week when the president referred to Jesus Christ as the most famous person in the world.

Goulet agreed.

“Mr. President, because you said that and you honored the Lord … you said He’s your boss. I believe that you came here today, yes for a second wind, but for a double portion. And only God can double that up.”

ICLV senior pastor Paul Goulet, Denise’s husband, preached on the subject of “Rebuild and Reset,” drawing from Nehemiah, chapter 3.

The pastor also sought “to give honor to whom honor is due” by listing several accomplishments of the president’s first term.

They included giving a “voice to the unborn,” not enforcing the Johnson Amendment, appointing conservative judges, moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, negotiating peace agreements in the Middle East, supporting school choice and overseeing an economic boom that created a record number of jobs.

Goulet is now holding up a flag he says he saw “hanging out on the fence of the White House.” “My message today is the Bible says that he’ll do exceedingly, abundantly, more than you can ever ask or think. So, Mr. President, I came to encourage you today,” Goulet says. pic.twitter.com/xgg4xPLcEn — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) October 18, 2020

Trump told the congregation before leaving that he was honored to be with them for the service.

We attended church in Las Vegas, Nevada with President ⁦@realDonaldTrump yesterday @ICLV⁩. It was amazing! 🙏🏻 Photo via ⁦@shealahDCphoto⁩ pic.twitter.com/MSAUW3ie2x — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 19, 2020



“I go to many churches and I love going to churches,” he said. “We are with you 100 percent.”

